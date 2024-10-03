Doug Whaley: Does Russell Wilson ‘Toe The Party Line’ Or Go ‘Scorched Earth’ If He Loses Starting Job?

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson has nursed a calf injury for the first four weeks of the season. Even if they wanted to play him, they wouldn’t have been able to from a health perspective. We are nearing the point at which Wilson can physically play, however, so what comes next?

Justin Fields has started the past four games, getting out to a 3-1 start. While he has had some frustrating moments at inopportune times, he has intrigued those previously skeptical of him. But the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to be their starter, and they named him their starter. So how would he respond if he loses his starting job without having a chance to compete for it?

“That is another reason why I’m excited to see how [Justin Fields] does. Because, does [Russell Wilson] toe the party line?”, former NFL GM Doug Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan yesterday. “Does he keep up with the Russ image of ‘I am a team player, I am here to be the best teammate I can, and if that means me being the starter, great. If that means me being the backup, I’m going to support Justin’”.

Publicly, Russell Wilson has done nothing but ingratiate himself to the team, the town, the fans, and his teammates. We repeatedly hear them remind us that, no, he really is genuine and that it’s not all for show. But Wilson is not a man without his eccentricities—or his resources.

“Does he go anti, scorched Earth? ‘You told me I was gonna be the No. 1. I shouldn’t lose my job for injury. Coach gave me some B.S. when I came in’”, Whaley asked about Wilson. Mike Florio previously speculated about Wilson using media leaks to offer resistance.

Right now, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is doing a juggling act at quarterback without naming a starter. They will list Russell Wilson as the starter on the depth chart, even while Justin Fields starts. But once Wilson is healthy, they can’t do that if Fields continues to start.

Wilson understood entering this offseason how crucial this year was to his remaining career, and even his legacy. After a failed two-year stint in Denver, he wanted to rejuvenate himself with a storied franchise like the Steelers. Rather than turning back the clock, however, he is watching time pass him by.

This is also a pivotal year for Justin Fields, after all, and now he is taking advantage of it at Wilson’s expense. While I’m sure he is genuinely happy for Fields, he still wants to play. He might not directly request a trade, but what if he uses his resources to put that narrative out there?

The Steelers, of course, have no obligation to trade Russell Wilson if he wants one. He even reportedly has a no-trade clause in his Veteran Salary Benefit contract he signed with the team. Which is kind of weird and feels sort of ceremonial.

Personally, I know at the very least that Russell Wilson will carry himself with the utmost professionalism in the public eye. Might he say a thing or two here that magically ends up making the media rounds? Perhaps. Would it make any difference if that happened? Don’t bet on it.