Do Your Job: T.J. Watt’s Advice To New Pass Rushers

T.J. Watt doesn’t need the new-look Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush to play hero ball. They just have to go out there and do their job. That’s the advice Watt is imparting on Ade Ogundeji and Eku Leota. They’re two unknowns to Steelers fans, but they could play key snaps Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Honestly, it’s just do your job,” Watt said via the Steelers’ website. “That’s what I try to tell them is just do your one-eleven. Don’t try to do too much. Just like we talk about each and every week here in this defense is the plays are gonna be there to be made.

“Don’t try to two-gap when you’re supposed to be one-gapping. Don’t try to shoot stuff when you’re not supposed to, and the plays will fall on your lap. It’s just about seizing the opportunity when it comes your way.”

Pittsburgh is down three of their top four EDGE rushers. Nick Herbig is out with a hamstring, Alex Highsmith likely to miss with a groin, and DeMarvin Leal out with a neck injury. Though Watt is healthy, he can expect plenty of attention from the Las Vegas Raiders, who will do everything to slow him down.

Like an elite wide receiver who commands double-teams, it leaves others singled-up with a chance to make a play. A system that worked well when it was Highsmith or Herbig, but one called into question when it’s practice squaders. The splash plays are enticing but playing sound football comes first.

The good news is, Pittsburgh’s options have experience. They aren’t rookies. Ogundeji has over 1,000 defensive snaps under his belt across 2021 and 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons, while Leota has appeared in 10 career games, recording a sack earlier this year while with the Carolina Panthers.

They’ll face a Raiders offensive line that’s young and has struggled. Still, their anchor and best lineman is LT Kolton Miller, who will have the on-paper advantage against expected starter Jeremiah Moon, Ogundeji, or Leota. The Steelers will have to find ways to get creative and manufacture pressure, something they haven’t had to do all season. Their defense only works when they can stop the run and get after the quarterback, and that mission will be tested Sunday in Vegas.