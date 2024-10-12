Depot After Dark: Wolfley Gives Gen Z Tour, Fitzpatrick Welcomes First Child, Steelers Visit Army

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 11.

WOLFLEY GIVES GEN Z TOUR

Craig Wolfley was an offensive lineman for the Steelers from 1980 to 1989. He now works for the team as an analyst, and I’d bet during his playing days he never would have guessed some of the things he’d be doing now. As seen on the team’s Twitter, Wolfley recently gave a hilarious tour of the Steelers’ Hall of Honor Museum.

Apparently, Wolfley had to give the tour using some current slang words used by young people. It feels like a fever dream hearing Wolfley say some of these words. Hopefully Wolfley got a kick out of filming this, but he does not need to keep these words in his vocabulary.

Tours-maxxing at the #Steelers Hall of Honor Museum 😮‍💨 Book your tour ➡️ https://t.co/O3jVFVJPn6 pic.twitter.com/468SIn8WeR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2024

FITZPATRICK WELCOMES FIRST CHILD

Congratulations to Minkah Fitzpatrick and his partner, Maya Stokes, on having their first child. As seen on CBS News, the two welcomed their son, Uzai Fitzpatrick, this week. Fitzpatrick has been an incredible football player, but now he’ll have a new challenge to tackle in fatherhood.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t had an explosive season this year, but he’s still been one of the best defenders in the NFL. Hopefully he gets to spend ample time with Stokes and his son during this busy season. Football is important, but his family should always come first.

STEELERS VISIT ARMY

Usually, it’s the army that goes looking for recruits. But recently, it seems the Steelers went looking to them for potential new additions. As reported by the school’s Twitter, the Steelers were one of three teams that visited Army’s football team. The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers were the other teams in attendance.

It’s unclear who the Steelers were looking at, but Army is 5-0, so the team must be doing something right. We’re in the middle of the season, but for NFL teams, it’s always draft season. We’ll see if any players from Army join the Steelers after next year’s draft.