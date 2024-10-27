Depot After Dark: Watt Multi-Sack Game, ‘Voice Of The Browns’ Passes Away, Russell Wilson Ready For Monday

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 26.

WATT PROJECTED FOR TWO SACKS

ESPN’s Matt Bowen thinks Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt will have a big game under the lights on Monday Night Football. One of Bowen’s predictions for this week’s slate of games is a multi-sack game for Watt.

“The Giants allowed eight sacks in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles, and I don’t think they can hold up consistently on the edges against Watt. Through seven games, Watt has 4.5 sacks and 11 pressures. Look for those numbers to jump Monday night,” Bowen wrote this morning.

Given that the Giants lost OT Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemenor is banged up, the opportunity is there for Pittsburgh’s pass rush to feast just as the Eagles did last week against New York. Watt will likely primarily face Eluemenor, and if he’s not 100%, Watt should be able to have a big day. He didn’t register any sacks in Week 7 against the New York Jets, but that should change this week, and he could add multiple to his season total.

JIM DONOVAN PASSES AWAY

Very sad news to pass along. Jim Donovan, dubbed “The Voice of the Browns” has passed away following a battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, the team announced today. Donovan was the voice of the Browns Radio Network from 1999-2023, but due to his illness, he retired and was replaced by Andrew Siciliano in the booth for this season. We wish all of Donovan’s family and and all of Browns Nation strength during this difficult time.

We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away. Jim provided so much joy and love to this city. His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those… pic.twitter.com/ASYOzIKK7G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2024

RUSSELL WILSON RELEASES HYPE VIDEO

After his first start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is ready for his second, another primetime game on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. Ahead of his second start, Wilson released a hype video on his Twitter account featuring Wiz Khalifa’s Black And Yellow interspersed with Mike Tomlin quotes and Steelers highlights from last week with clips of the city of Pittsburgh.

After throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground, Wilson is ready for a repeat performance on Monday Night against a struggling Giants team. While Wilson’s first start was a great performance, the key is to keep building. He has the perfect opportunity to do so against New York Monday in front of another raucous Acrisure Stadium crowd.