Depot After Dark: Watt Likes Adams To Steelers, Harrison Responds To Johnson, Patterson Photoshop

WATT LIKES ADAMS TO STEELERS

The Steelers are once again embroiled in trade rumors revolving around a star wide receiver. Before, it was Brandon Aiyuk. Now, it’s Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers seem interested, and former NFL edge rusher J.J. Watt believes Pittsburgh would be a great fit for Adams.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Watt stated that he believes Adams would definitely help the Steelers. Considering his brother, T.J., plays for the Steelers, he might be a little biased. However, that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. The Steelers need another dominant receiver, and Adams would fit perfectly.

"Davante Adams would DEFINITELY help the Pittsburgh Steelers.. This is so early in the season for something like this to happen" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive https://t.co/OoQbB0MIk4 pic.twitter.com/HzzZ2jpfSv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2024

HARRISON RESPONDS TO JOHNSON

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson started a buzz on social media on Wednesday when he claimed he would be facing former Steelers pass rusher James Harrison in an MMA-like bout. Johnson is probably just trying to joke around, but Harrison made sure to let Johnson know he would stand no chance.

Responding to Johnson on Twitter, Harrison stated that he would leave Johnson broken and battered. He’s probably not wrong, either. Johnson is an incredible athlete, but Harrison has a ton of size on him. It really wouldn’t be fair if they actually fought.

You not go be able to stand once I get done with you. https://t.co/Qxnq2A9tNA — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) October 2, 2024

PATTERSON PHOTOSHOP

Cordarrelle Patterson seems to be having some fun with the rumors about Adams potentially going to the Steelers. He already tried to stir the pot, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to stop anytime soon. On his Twitter, Patterson posted a photoshop of Adams in a Steelers jersey.

It’s a decent Photoshop, but the hilarious part is the spelling error Patterson made. He tried to emphasize the combination of Adams and George Pickens, but he accidentally listed Pickens’ initials as JP. He clarified that he meant GP in a follow-up tweet, but it’s still funny to see Patterson attempt to court Adams. Maybe his hard work will pay off, though.