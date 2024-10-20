Depot After Dark: Steelers Mount Rushmore, Good Luck Running, Super Bowl IX Alumni Assemble

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 19.
STEELERS MOUNT RUSHMORE
The Steelers’ YouTube posted a short video of a few players naming their Steelers Mount Rushmores.
Here they are.
Cam Heyward: Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, L.C. Greenwood, Mel Blount
Pat Freiermuth: Najee Harris, Najee Harris, Najee Harris, Najee Harris (With Najee Harris standing next to him)
Dan Moore Jr.: Joe Greene, Alan Faneca, Mike Webster, Troy Polamalu
Terrell Edmunds: Troy Polamalu, Mel Blount, Donnie Shell, Joe Greene
Calvin Austin III: Louis Lipps, Mike Wallace, Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu
GOOD LUCK RUNNING
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is one of the best in the league. There were a couple weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys where that was hard to believe, but they rounded back into form against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the main reasons is their run defense. They have allowed just 85.5 rushing yards per game, which is the fourth best mark in the league. How are they achieving those results? It probably has something to do with this, per Pro Football Focus.
Three out of five of the best run defenders in the league right now are on the Steelers. T.J. Watt is No. 1 with 93.9, DeShon Elliott is No .3 with 90.9, and Cameron Heyward is No. 5 with 87.1.
DeANDRE HOPKINS HAPPY WITH TITANS
The Steelers are expected to “aggressively pursue” wide receiver help ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 5. The options are limited with Davante Adams and Amari Cooper already being traded elsewhere, but DeAndre Hopkins has been mentioned as a possibility given the Tennessee Titans awful start to the season. He was asked about trade rumors circulating about him and gave a response, via the Titans’ website.
“I love my life. I love where I am. God put me where I need to be, and He always will. I play football.”
We will see how this progresses, but he is getting up there in age and maybe would want to come join a franchise with a chance to win, though his salary is quite high for his age and recent production.
SUPER BOWL IX ALUMNI ASSEMBLE
It is alumni weekend for the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl IX in Week 7, so there are several Steelers legends in town. Donne Shell, John Stallworth, Lynn Swann, Joe Greene, and Mel Blount are all pictured below at a dinner celebration.