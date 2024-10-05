Depot After Dark: Ravens Could Break Steelers’ Record, NFLPA Wants Change, Browns RB Still Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 4.
RAVENS COULD BREAK STEELERS’ RECORD
The Baltimore Ravens had a slow start this season, but they’ve picked the pace up since then. Behind an incredibly powerful run game, the Ravens are slowly creeping toward the top of the AFC North. It seems their great ability to run the ball has them close to breaking a record that the Steelers hold.
According to Pro Football Talk on Twitter, the Ravens are only six games away from tying the Steelers’ record of 43 straight games with 100 yards rushing. The Ravens actually already tied that record once in 2021, but they have a chance to finally break that tie. Funnily enough, if they keep up this pace, their shot at breaking the record will come against the Steelers. Some things are just too perfect.
NFLPA WANTS CHANGE
It seems some change could be coming concerning doing interviews with members of the media. As the NFLPA made apparent today, they are tired of being forced to do interviews in the locker room. They feel like it’s an invasion of the player’s privacy. There’s no official change yet, but they seem bent on making it happen.
For now, they’ve urged players to ask for interviews to take place outside the locker room. It’s probably not a bad idea. The locker room should be a place just for players and coaches. Interviewing players outside locker rooms won’t hurt anything. If it makes them feel more comfortable, then it should be put into place.
BROWNS RB STILL OUT
The Cleveland Browns activated the window for running back Nick Chubb to practice recently, but it seems he still won’t play this week. According to Around The NFL on Twitter, Chubb is officially out against the Washington Commanders. With the Browns’ season spiraling away, they could really use Chubb sooner rather than later.
Chubb is still recovering from his injury against the Steelers last year. He seems to be recovering well, but it looks like he needs a little more time. The best thing would be to not rush Chubb back, though. He’s electric when healthy, and it would be a shame if the Browns put him on the field too soon.