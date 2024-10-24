Depot After Dark: Ravens CB Dodges Major Injury, Browns RB Out For Year, Steelers Visit School

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 23.

RAVENS CB DODGES MAJOR INJURY

The Baltimore Ravens have been crushing teams over the past few weeks, but they still have some weaknesses. Their defense hasn’t been perfect, and they may be missing one of their best players. During this week’s game, corner Marlon Humphrey left with a knee injury, but it seems he won’t miss a substantial amount of time.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Humphrey didn’t suffer a major injury. However, he did also note that Humphrey’s status this week is to be determined. It’s unclear when Humphrey will be healthy, but he shouldn’t miss too much time.

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey did not suffer a major knee injury last week, sources say following tests. He’s walking around with little discomfort. But after two INTs last week, Humphrey’s status is up in the air this week, and time will tell how quickly he can recover. pic.twitter.com/4aqNRpsJkY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2024

BROWNS RB OUT FOR YEAR

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb returned to action recently, hoping to give his team a much-needed boost. The Browns still lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, losing their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It looks like they’ll be missing another running back for the entire year, too.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, running back Nyheim Hines will not play this year after not being activated during his 21-day window coming off of the reserve/non-football injury list. Hines tore his ACL during the 2023 offseason, missing the entire season. Now, it looks like he’ll unfortunately miss this year too

#Browns RB Nyheim Hines, who was trying to make it back from a torn ACL, wasn't activated within his 21-day day window, and will miss the remainder of the season. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 23, 2024

STEELERS VISIT SCHOOL

The Steelers have been playing well this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing good work in the community at the same time. They have always embraced the people of Pittsburgh, trying to make the city better. Recently, they used some of their free time to entertain some children.

As seen on CBS Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel, several Steelers appeared at a local elementary school to take over gym class. It looks like they had fun running the kids through some drills. It’s nice to see them doing some good in their spare time.