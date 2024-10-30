Depot After Dark: Porter Leads Towel Twirl, Chiefs Trade For OLB, Former Steelers LB To UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 29.
PORTER LEADS TOWEL TWIRL
The Steelers have a rich history of amazing players, which is part of why they’ve won six Super Bowls. Before this past week’s game, the Steelers called upon one of those former players to lead the Terrible Towel Twirl.
As seen on the team’s Twitter, former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter led the Terrible Towel Twirl before the game against the New York Giants. Porter was an integral part of the Steelers’ defense that won a Super Bowl during the 2005 season. He was a picture-perfect pass rusher for the Steelers, and now his son is blossoming into a number-one corner for them.
CHIEFS TRADE FOR OLB
At 6-2, the Steelers are in a good position, but they still have several daunting games left on their schedule. Specifically, their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas will likely be an uphill battle. It looks like the Chiefs might have gotten a little tougher, too.
As reported by FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs traded for Josh Uche, a linebacker who was with the New England Patriots. Uche has been in the league since 2020 and accumulated 20.5 sacks in that timespan. That includes two sacks this year. He might not be a household name, but he’s a good depth piece for the Chiefs.
FORMER STEELERS LB TO UFL
For some players, staying in the NFL can be harder than getting there. The average NFL career isn’t very long. However, there are other avenues for people to play football professionally. The United Football League is a great alternative, giving players a second chance at their dreams. Former Steelers linebacker Travis Feeney knows all about that.
Feeney was drafted by the Steelers in 2016, but he never got to play in a real game for them. He is still playing football, though. Feeney has bounced around between multiple different leagues, but his current home is with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the UFL. He was with the team in 2023, and as recently reported by UFL PR on Twitter, the team has decided to re-sign him. Maybe one day, he’ll make it back to the NFL.