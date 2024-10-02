Depot After Dark: Patterson Wants Adams, Steelers SNF History, Scharping Jersey Number

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 1.
PATTERSON WANTS ADAMS
The Steelers once again find themselves in the heat of trade rumors surrounding a wide receiver. This summer, the Brandon Aiyuk saga was miserable to live through. Now, they could be targeting Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopefully this situation doesn’t drag out for as long. Cordarrelle Patterson seems to be trying to get the Steelers to make a move.
Patterson took to Twitter to try to poke the bear with Adams. He commented under a video of Adams seeming to be displeased with the Raiders, saying he should be a Steeler. Patterson is likely just having some fun, but we’ll see if anything actually happens. The Aiyuk situation taught us all that nothing is done until pen has hit paper.
STEELERS SNF HISTORY
The Steelers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night this week, and it seems that game will mark history. As the Sunday Night Football on NBC Twitter account made clear, the Cowboys and Steelers have never played against each other on Sunday night. Considering the history between the two of them, that is surprising to hear.
The Steelers and Cowboys have played in three more Super Bowls against each other than Sunday night games, a crazy stat. The Steelers won the first two matchups against the Cowboys in the Super Bowl, so we’ll see if they start as hot against Dallas on Sunday night.
SCHARPING JERSEY NUMBER
The Steelers have dealt with several injuries along their offensive line this season. They’ve lost Nate Herbig, James Daniels, and Troy Fautanu for the year, and Isaac Seumalo has missed the beginning of the year. For a team that wants to run the ball effectively, it’s been brutal. With so many players out, they needed to look outside the organization to fill some holes.
Therefore, the team signed guard Max Scharping off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad. Scharping is a veteran who will serve as depth for the Steelers, and according to NFL Jersey Numbers on Twitter, he will be wearing number 64. That number was last assigned to Obbina Eze, an offensive tackle on the team’s practice squad in 2023. Hopefully, no one needs to get injured for fans to see that number on the field.