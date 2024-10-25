Depot After Dark: Michaels’ Top Calls, Chiefs Place WR On IR, Heyward Helps Teachers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 24.

MICHAELS’ TOP CALLS

Al Michaels is one of the premiere announcers in sports. He’s gotten the privilege to be on the call for some of the greatest moments in the history of sports. Recently, he listed some of the most memorable events he’s called over his career, and there was one Steelers game listed.

As seen on Prime Video Sports Twitter, Michaels listed Super Bowl 43. There are more than enough good reasons for that, too. The Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals to capture their sixth Super Bowl, with the game being filled with incredible moments. It’s one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history for a reason.

Al Michaels shared his list of the most memorable events he's called over the last 50+ years. ⚾️: Oct. 8, 1973 – NLCS Game 3

🏒: Feb. 22, 1980 – Miracle on Ice

🥊: Apr. 15, 1985 – Hagler vs. Hearns

⚾️: Oct. 12, 1986 – ALCS Game 5

⚾️: Oct. 17, 1989 – World Series Game 3

🏈:… pic.twitter.com/YBWpPksTj6 — PrimeVideoSportsPR (@PrimeSportsPR) October 24, 2024

CHIEFS PLACE WR ON IR

The Steelers don’t play the Kansas City Chiefs for a few months, but the defending Super Bowl champs might be thin at receiver by then. They’ve already lost Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown for the year. They just traded for DeAndre Hopkins, but their depth is suspect. It just got a little worse, too.

As the team stated on their Twitter, the Chiefs have placed receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve. Moore hasn’t done anything this year, but he was a body in their receiver room. It is unclear how long Moore will be out. However, if they suffer any more injuries, they’ll be in trouble at receiver.

We are placing WR Skyy Moore on IR with a core muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/qJoxTlEHRs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024

HEYWARD HELPS TEACHERS

Cam Heyward is about to break the record for most games played by a defender in Steelers history, and no one is more deserving. Heyward has been incredible on and off the field. He’s decided to make this week “Cam’s Kindness Week” too. Every day, Heyward has been trying to do something good in his community.

On Wednesday, according to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Heyward held a dinner for local teachers. Teachers are a pillar of our society, and they often don’t get the recognition they deserve. Heyward made sure to try to show his appreciation to some of them, though. After the dinner, he even presented them with funding for some of their classroom projects. It’s an incredible gesture.