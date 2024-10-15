Depot After Dark: Lynch Reunites With Russ, Fehoko Praises Watt, Reddick Hires New Agent

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 14.

LYNCH REUNITES WITH RUSS

Before his reputation took a hit with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl. That team had an amazing defense, but Wilson had a great partner in crime on offense in running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch was one of the best running backs of his time, and he really hit his stride in Seattle. This weekend, it seems he and Wilson got a chance to reunite.

As tweeted out by Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Lynch was present at the game between the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. He and Wilson managed to catch up, and Lynch apparently even took a handoff from Wilson. Maybe his presence was why Najee Harris ran like a man possessed.

Marshawn Lynch is here, carrying a pair of black and yellow cleats. He took a handoff from old teammate Russell Wilson for old times sake. pic.twitter.com/T7kenLxtV1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 13, 2024

FEHOKO PRAISES WATT

T.J. Watt continues to shatter expectations, regularly playing like one of the NFL’s best. Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on Watt. It’s common knowledge that Watt is one of the best defensive players in the league, but Fehoko took it to another level.

Fehoko believes that Watt is the most important player in the league, excluding quarterbacks. It’s hard to argue against that point, too. When Watt plays, the Steelers always have a chance. It’s tough to say that about any other player who isn’t a quarterback. Watt is truly one of a kind.

Nobody in the league is more important after the QB position than 90 on Pittsburgh. — 9️⃣6️⃣ (@BreidenFehoko) October 13, 2024

REDDICK HIRES NEW AGENT

The New York Jets have had a frustrating season. They’re 2-3, but they’ve already fired their head coach. They’ve also yet to have pass rusher Haason Reddick play for them. The Jets traded for Reddick earlier this year, but contract issues have caused him to grow frustrated with the team. He requested a trade, but nothing has gotten done. There has been a new development though.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Reddick has hired new agents to resolve this situation. The Steelers play the Jets this week, so while it’s still a longshot, Reddick could be close to a return. However, nothing has made sense in this saga, so it’s definitely tough to say.