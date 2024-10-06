Depot After Dark: Kuntz Returning Kicks, KD Likes Davante To Steelers, Updated Over/Under

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 5.

CHRISTIAN KUNTZ HIGH SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz took to Twitter to post some of his highlights, and well, they look a lot different than his NFL highlights. A college linebacker, Kuntz played wide receiver and was a kick returner at Chartiers Valley High School, and after they lost to Belle Vernon, Mark Kaboly chirped Kuntz, who replied with video of him returning a kick against Belle Vernon.

I saw the final.. You guys got us on a bad night, that’s all! I know you’ll love this.. From my 1 game @ BV .. WR/KR/Teamer https://t.co/E1lL9uUOqW pic.twitter.com/72I3X6Fqqi — Christian Kuntz (@ckuntz24) October 5, 2024

It’s pretty funny to see Kuntz with that kind of burst and ability as a returner. While he’s changed his body since then to become a linebacker/long snapper, if the Steelers ever are down every other possible returner, at least they know Kuntz can do it in a pinch.

KEVIN DURANT LIKES DAVANTE ADAMS FIT WITH STEELERS

NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, and he was asked about the Davante Adams ongoing trade saga. Durant’s an NFL fan, and also a Washington Commanders fan as he grew up in the DC area, and he listed the Jets, Commanders and Steelers as teams where he thinks Adams should go.

The Steelers are reportedly prepared to make an “aggressive” offer to acquire Adams, and Durant, who was traded for four first round picks plus additional compensation including Mikal Bridges, knows a thing or two about blockbuster trades. It’ll be interesting to see where Adams ultimately ends up, but Durant did admit that he likes the fit with the Jets to reunite Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

STEELERS OVER/UNDER UPDATED

After a 3-1 start, sportsbooks are higher on the Pittsburgh Steelers than they were at the start of the season. DraftKings’ live over/under for the Steelers this season is now at 9.5, one win higher than the 8.5 it was prior to Week 1. At one point this offseason, you could get the Steelers o/u at 7.5, but after a hot start, Vegas is buying the Steelers.

Heading into Week 5, DraftKings has the Steelers win total over/under number at 9.5. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 5, 2024

Pittsburgh will probably need to win 10 games to get into the playoffs in the AFC, so betting the over is betting a vote of confidence that the Steelers will be a playoff team. If they’re able to beat the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night, the Steelers will be on a good path to winning at least 10 games and being a playoff team this season.