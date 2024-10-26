Depot After Dark: Heyward Donates To School, Daniels Could Play, Russ Makes Wagner’s Mt. Rushmore

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 25.

HEYWARD DONATES TO SCHOOL

Cam Heyward is continuing to prove why he deserved to be named Walter Payton Man of the Year. He’s made this week “Cam’s Kindness Week.” Each day, he’s trying to do something positive for a local community. Today’s gesture seemed to be a little more personal.

As seen on 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter, Heyward made a donation to the high school his mother attended. It’s incredibly sweet for multiple reasons. Not only does it help a school improve some of its facilities, but it also shows what a loving son Heyward is.

#Steelers Cam Heyward’s mom went to Peabody, now USO. He donated $15,000 for the locker room & girls flag football as part of his kindness week pic.twitter.com/uwFJmOiyif — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 25, 2024

DANIELS COULD PLAY

The Washington Commanders have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year. Much of that is thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, in Week 7, Daniels did have to leave the game with an injury. The Steelers don’t play the Commanders until after their bye week, and it’s looking like Daniels will be fine for that matchup.

As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Daniels could play this week. He hadn’t practiced over the past few days, but it looks like he’s making good progress. Even if he can’t suit up this week, unless he suffers a setback, it looks like he’ll be good to go against the Steelers.

#Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Jayden Daniels did wind up practicing today and "we really pushed it" They'll evaluate his status over the next 48 hours, but could be determined on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2024

RUSS MAKES WAGNER’S MT. RUSHMORE

Russell Wilson helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory, but things didn’t exactly end well between him and the team. Over the past few years, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit. Reports have come out claiming that he’s a bad teammate and a selfish player. However, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was with Wilson in Seattle, at least seems to respect Wilson.

As seen on Richard Sherman’s YouTube channel, Wagner was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of Seahawks. Usually, that list is four players, but Wagner named five. Wilson was one of two offensive players to make his list. The other names included Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Kam Chancellor, and K.J. Wright. Those players all played a key role in Seattle winning a championship, and Wagner wants to make sure Wilson gets his credit.