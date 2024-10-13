Depot After Dark: Herbig On Watt’s 30th, Steelers Travel Gallery, Ireland Timeline Uncertain

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 12.

Herbig’s Happy Birthday

Friday was the big 3-0 for T.J. Watt. While he told reporters it would be a low-key day spent with his wife and dog, he received plenty of birthday love from his teammates. Including Nick Herbig, who shouted out the “goat” on his Instagram story with some Hawaiian flair in the caption.

Watt reached 100 career sacks before his 30th birthday and has the fourth-most sacks of any player through his first eight NFL seasons. He has a chance to move into second place by the time the season is over, trailing only Reggie White. Had Watt not been injured in 2022, Watt would’ve had a chance to top him.

Steelers Travel Gallery

It was wheels up for an early flight out of Pittsburgh and to Las Vegas for the Steelers this Saturday. The team’s Instagram account shared photos of the team boarding a plane this morning. With plenty of matching hoodies and sweatpants to go around, the cameras captured Cam and Connor Heyward, Mason McCormick, Joey Porter Jr., a (healthy) Jaylen Warren, and others getting on the plane.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas will kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.

Ireland Timeline Uncertain

While the Pittsburgh Steelers seem destined to play a game in Ireland soon, it might not come in 2025. Speaking at a recent conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he doesn’t know when a game will happen. However, he knows the Steelers have their hands raised in the air.

“I know the Steelers really want to go there, too,” Goodell said via the NFL’s UK Twitter/X account when asked about the prospects of playing in Dublin. “I have no doubt we’ll be playing in Ireland. I don’t know if it’ll be next year, but it’s coming soon.”

Pittsburgh hasn’t played an international game since their 2013 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. If they don’t play in Ireland next year, a game in Mexico City seems to be a real possibility instead. The Steelers have one of Mexico’s largest fanbases, and the NFL should market a brand like Pittsburgh worldwide.

The league continues its global expansion, playing its first-ever game in Brazil earlier this year. They have eyes on Ireland and Australia as future venues.

Thibodeaux Out For Steelers Game

While it’s been suspected for a couple days, New York Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss the Steelers game in Week 8 after undergoing wrist surgery. The team’s top pass rusher, he recorded 11 sacks last season and picked up two before getting hurt.

New Turf Coming

Acrisure Stadium will look good as new when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets next Sunday night. Following today’s Pitt-Cal game, a thrilling 17-15 Panthers win, the groundcrew was laying down new turf on Acrisure’s field.

The Steelers will get to play their third home game of the season next weekend before hosting the New York Giants on Monday night the following week.