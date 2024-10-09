Depot After Dark: Eagles Cut LB, Santonio Holmes Does Trivia, Russ Visits Hospital

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 8.

EAGLES CUT LB

Life can be strange for NFL players. Take linebacker Devin White, for example. Drafted with the fifth pick in the 2019 draft, White was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2020 and also made a Pro Bowl in 2021. He helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl, but his career has only gone downhill since then. Now, he’s out of a job.

White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, hoping to help shore up their linebacker corps. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have released White. He never played in a game for the Eagles, and now it seems he never will. The Steelers play the Eagles in Week 15, and it seems they will be thinner at linebacker.

The #Eagles have released former Pro Bowl LB Devin White. pic.twitter.com/BJH5SuUZs6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2024

SANTONIO HOLMES DOES TRIVIA

Santonio Holmes might not be the best wide receiver in the history of the Steelers, but he might have the best moment out of any receiver. Without Holmes, the Steelers would not have been able to capture their sixth Super Bowl. It looks like he’s enjoying retirement too.

Recently, on the CBS Pittsburgh YouTube channel, a video was posted of Holmes being asked some Pittsburgh-themed trivia questions. Most of them involve the Steelers, and it seems like Holmes had fun participating. It’s a short, fun video that’s worth five minutes.

RUSS VISITS HOSPITAL

Russell Wilson has been scrutinized heavily over the past few years, but with the Steelers, he has been nothing but a fantastic person. One perfect example of his high character can be seen on the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Twitter. Every Tuesday, Wilson goes to a children’s hospital to spend time with the kids.

It doesn’t matter what he does on the football field—the memories he’s giving those kids probably mean more than the Super Bowl. People have tried to drag his name through the mud and call him a diva, but these actions do not reflect that. Even while going through his own adversity, Wilson is still making time for these kids. Some things are just bigger than football.