Depot After Dark: Color Rush Promo, Leglue On The Sticks, Ravens LB Fined For Hip Drop

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 27.

Color Rush Promo

The Pittsburgh Steelers YouTube account posted this hype video ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants highlighting the team’s Color Rush jerseys they’ll be sporting during the game.

And Pittsburgh has good fortune when they wear them. Debuting them in 2016, they’re 7-3 with them on and will look to add another win on Monday night where they historically have had success.

Get ready for the game with the video below featuring some Steel Mill flair with football.

Leglue On COD

For this weekend, “COD” doesn’t mean change of direction. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman John Leglue is enjoying the extra day by getting on the sticks. Call of Duty hooked him up with their latest game, Black Ops 6.

Leglue shared a photo of him getting the game installed on his TV.

This is Leglue’s second stint with the Steelers after starting five games for them in 2021. After spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh brought him back and signed Leglue to their practice squad ahead of the start of the season. Despite the team’s o-line injuries, he’s yet to be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster.

Roquan Smith Fined For Hip Drop

Baltimore Ravens LB Roquan Smith was fined for his hip drop tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin that dislocated his ankle and ended his season last Monday night.

The NFL has only handed out a handful of fines for hip drop tackles this year, their main way of policing the tackle made illegal ahead of the 2024 season, but Smith’s is one of them. This tackle cost him $16,883.

Ravens LB Roquan Smith has been fined for a hip-drop tackle on Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, source confirms.

The hip drop is a multi-pronged evaluation where a player must leave his feet, swivel his hips, and land/trap on a player’s legs in order to be a penalty. Making those real time judgments is why it’s so rarely flagged and why the league is using fines as their primary form of punishment. There’s been less than a dozen hip drop fines through the first seven weeks of the season. There were two this past week, Smith and former Steelers CB Levi Wallace, now a member of the Denver Broncos.