Depot After Dark: Chubb To Play, Skowronek Best Gunner, Steelers Helping Hurricane Relief

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 18.
CHUBB TO PLAY
It feels like it’s been a lifetime since Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb played football. Last year in Week 2 against the Steelers, he suffered a gruesome knee injury. Now, it looks like he’s finally healthy and ready for action.
As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Chubb is expected to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns’ offense has been putrid this year, so perhaps Chubb will give them a boost. It’s unclear how much work he’ll be given or how good he’ll look, though. Coming off an injury like that, he might need time to adjust.
SKOWRONEK BEST GUNNER
The Steelers’ offense has been slow again this year while their defense has been elite, but the special teams unit often gets overlooked. Pro Football Focus recently introduced a stat that should help measure how effective certain players are as gunners on special teams. Receiver Ben Skowronek actually came in extremely high, too.
The stat is called gunner win rate, and Skowronek ranks at the top among all qualified players. However, he has been on injured reserve over the past several weeks, so that may impact the data. Unfortunately, James Pierre ranks near the bottom. Hopefully Skowronek can return soon to help bolster the Steelers’ special teams.
STEELERS HELPING HURRICANE RELIEF
Hurricanes Helene and Milton have ravaged parts of the United States. Pittsburgh doesn’t have anything to worry about natural disasters like that, but not everyone is so lucky. Many lives have been impacted, and it looks like the Steelers are doing what they can to help.
According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, the team will be partnering with Convoy of Hope to support disaster relief efforts. It’s a fantastic gesture, and hopefully they can help some people recover from these awful events.