Depot After Dark: Chiefs WR To IR, Najee Wins Big on Alabama, Steelers Healthy Cooking

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 3.

CHIEFS WR TO IR

The Steelers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs is still months away, and the defending Super Bowl champs could look a little different before then. The Chiefs are undefeated, but they still have some weaknesses. The biggest issue they have is at wide receiver. There’s still not a definitive ruling on No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice’s condition, but there is an update from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

It seems like it won’t be until next week when we learn for sure if Rice will miss the game against the Steelers, but for now, he’s on the injured reserve. That means he’s out at least the next four games, so Rice will for sure miss the Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are dangerous as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, but they could be a little weaker when the Steelers play them.

The #Chiefs have placed star WR Rashee Rice on Injured Reserve because of his knee injury. Andy Reid said today, "We’ll get testing done and let you know." More information next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2024

STEELERS BET ON NCAA GAME

There are multiple colleges represented in the Steelers’ locker room, and that includes some rivals. It seems like some players recently made a bet concerning a game between their alma maters. According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Najee Harris won big when Alabama beat Georgia this past weekend.

Batko stated that Harris won $500 due to his school capturing victory. It’s unclear who Harris was betting against, but he’s got a lot of teammates that went to Georgia. That rivalry is fierce in college football, and it seems that loyalty carries over to the NFL.

Speaking of Darnell Washington, with all the Alabama/Georgia guys in the Steelers locker room, Najee Harris also said he won $500 from Saturday night's result in Tuscaloosa. Not bad! — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 3, 2024

STEELERS HEALTHY COOKING

The Steelers do a great job giving back to their community, with hands in multiple programs. The most recent example features DeShon Elliott and Isaiahh Loudermilk. According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Elliott and Loudermilk recently took part in the Healthy Cooking Demo with UPMC hospital.

There’s a video attached to the tweet that demonstrates some of the things that happened. As professional athletes, Elliott and Loudermilk are probably very familiar with healthy eating. Therefore, they were probably good guests to have. Hopefully everyone involved learned a lot.