Depot After Dark: Bishop Rookie Of The Week, Elliott And Porter Help Officials, Heyward Kindness Week

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 22.

BISHOP ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

It was a team effort when the Steelers beat the New York Jets this week, but there were a few standout players. Perhaps the most unlikely hero was undrafted rookie corner Beanie Bishop Jr. for intercepting Aaron Rodgers twice, jumpstarting the Steelers. Now, he could be named the Rookie of the Week.

As seen on NFL.com, Bishop has been nominated for the Rookie of the Week award. He’s the only defensive player in the pool this week, too. He’s going up against quarterbacks Drake Maye and Bo Nix, receivers Keon Coleman and Brian Thomas Jr., and tight end Brock Bowers. Here’s hoping Bishop can win the award.

ELLIOTT AND PORTER HELP OFFICIALS

The Steelers were certainly having some fun against the Jets. Winning tends to do that. In the second half, their defense suffocated the Jets’ offense. Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott also had a good time doing that. The Jets were called for a false start, and Porter and Elliott made sure to let the officials know who committed the offense.

As seen on the NFL’s Twitter, Porter and Elliott were pointing at Garrett Wilson, letting everyone know the penalty was his fault. He seemed to be a good sport, with tight end Tyler Conklin coming over to politely ask them to stop. It’s a funny interaction that shows the Steelers were having a great time.

HEYWARD KINDNESS WEEK

Cam Heyward has been elite again this year, on and off the field. Last year, Heyward won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. It doesn’t look like that’s slowing down his good efforts.

As Steelers Community Relations on Twitter pointed out, this week is Cam’s Kindness Week. Each day, Heyward is doing something meaningful off the field. On Monday, he visited grieving children and their families. Heyward’s own father has passed away, so he can empathize with some of their pain. Hopefully, he helped some of them feel better.