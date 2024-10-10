Depot After Dark: A Steelers Story, Ben Roethlisberger Jr. Golfing, Ravens Bring In Veteran Coach

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 9.

A STEELERS STORY

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ first Super Bowl victory. They built a dynasty on the back of that championship, launching their franchise to new heights. It seems the Steelers will also take an interesting look back at that season.

As the team’s Twitter announced today, A Steelers Story: Dawn of a Dynasty will premiere on Tuesday, October 15th. The video will look back at that 1974 season and be available to watch on the team’s website and YouTube channel. It could be a fascinating look back for those who weren’t fortunate enough to experience that season themselves.

The beginning of something special 🏆 A Steelers Story: Dawn of a Dynasty will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 PM ET ➡️ https://t.co/DKacz1qKUb pic.twitter.com/e5rLg4Cd0L — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 9, 2024

BEN ROETHLISBERGER JR. GOLFING

Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest quarterback in the Steelers’ history, showcasing his amazing talents over an 18-year career. Now, it looks like his son, Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr., is beginning to build his own legacy in sports.

As Roethlisberger the elder stated on his Twitter, Roethlisberger the younger and his team will compete in the PGA Junior League National Championship. It’s an exciting development for the Roethlisberger family. It seems like Roethlisberger, the younger, may have inherited his father’s athletic ability or at least his competitive spirit.

Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr., local team to compete in PGA Junior League national championship https://t.co/Dqhqv8aQeV via @PittsburghPG — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) October 9, 2024

RAVENS BRING IN VETERAN COACH

The Baltimore Ravens had a slow start to the season, but they’ve been on fire over the past few weeks. Most recently, they managed to take down the Cincinnati Bengals in a classic shootout. However, their team isn’t without flaws. Their defense, in particular, has taken a step back this year, and it seems they’re trying to fix that.

As reported by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are bringing longtime NFL coach Dean Pees on as a senior advisor. The Ravens had much of their defensive coaching staff poached this offseason, so perhaps Pees’s veteran experience will help them. Pees has been coaching in the NFL since 2004, including as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. He helped them win one Super Bowl, and now we’ll see if he can help them win another one.