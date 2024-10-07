DeMarvin Leal Injured Against Cowboys (Update)

Update: Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Leal is doubtful to return with a stinger.

De'Marvin Leal (stinger) is DOUBTFUL to return — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 7, 2024

With OLB Nick Herbig already down for the Steelers and questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team’s outside linebacker depth took another hit with DeMarvin Leal getting injured in the fourth quarter. Leal had replaced Herbig before he suffered an injury

Leal was down and attended to on the field by trainers, and head coach Mike Tomlin also came out onto the field. It’s unknown what the nature of the injury, but it appeared that trainers were working on Leal’s knee. Per the NBC broadcast, Leal walked off the field with trainers, so it’s at least a good sign he was able to walk off the field.

Leal dealt with a few bumps and bruises throughout training camp, but he’s been healthy so far in the regular season. With Leal down, OLB Jeremiah Moon will likely come in across from Watt. Moon was activated off IR yesterday after missing the first four games of the season with an ankle injury.

We’ll see how serious Leal’s injury is, but with Alex Highsmith also out and potentially out again for next week, it could be bad news for the Steelers at the position depending on the status of Herbig and Leal.

