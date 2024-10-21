Déjà Vu: Tomlin, Rodgers Relive Viral 2021 ‘Smirk’ Moment Sunday Night

The last time Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers shared the field, they shared a smirk. Two veterans trying to better the other, their 2021 meeting featured Rodgers trying to get the Steelers with 12 men on the field and Tomlin dashing in to call a timeout and avoid the five-yard infraction. It led a viral exchange of the two smiling and acknowledging each other, a mutual sign of respect.

Fast forward to Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium, and the same thing happened again. In the fourth quarter, Rodgers again tried to catch the Steelers with 12 men on the field. And again, Tomlin swooped in with the timeout.

This time, with Rodgers and the Jets down in the second half, it seemed only Tomlin was enjoying the moment.

Here’s a look at the original one three years ago.

The extra-crazy thing is the yard-line was nearly the same. The Steelers’ 23 in 2021, their 25 in tonight’s game.

Throughout the year, Rodgers has discussed his high level of respect for Tomlin while Tomlin has expressed the same. Two of the guys who have been doing their jobs for among the longest in the league, Tomlin the Steelers’ head coach since 2007, Rodgers drafted in 2005.

While Rodgers and the Jets’ offense got off to a solid start, it was Pittsburgh’s defense that adjusted. Rodgers has been picked twice, sacked once, pressured numerous other times, and the Jets have so far been shut out in the second half.

With Pittsburgh leading 30-15, Tomlin and the Steelers will go home smiling. Rodgers and the Jets will lick their wounds.