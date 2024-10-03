Davante Adams Trade Talk Feels Like ‘Déjà Vu All Over Again With Brandon Aiyuk’ For Steelers, Florio Says

After missing out on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams appears to be the Steelers’ latest target at wide receiver via trade. Mike Florio sees the resemblances between the two situations—which is probably not good for Steelers fans who want Adams in the Black and Gold.

Experienced Steelers fans have long tempered expectations for the team to do anything drastic in free agency or trade. They do occasionally surprise, as with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they did nearly acquire Aiyuk. But Adams is a different can of worms for the Steelers.

“I think the Steelers would have to get [Davante Adams] at their right price”, Florio said on 93.7 The Fan. “That takes us back to the Brandon Aiyuk conversation. The Steelers were dug in on what they would give the 49ers, what they would pay Brandon Aiyuk”.

Aiyuk reportedly rebuffed multiple other teams’ trade offers despite them offering him more money, including the New England Patriots. It was allegedly the 49ers holding up the trade because the Steelers wouldn’t up their draft compensation. But as the two teams were reportedly on the phone, Aiyuk at the 11th hour decided he wanted to stay.

And we are already hearing that Davante Adams wants to play with one of his former quarterbacks, none of whom the Steelers have. That means Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets or Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints. He has no real connections to Pittsburgh, nor to QBs Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

“I don’t know that Davante Adams wants to go to Pittsburgh. But when you look at the depth chart, they could use Davante Adams”, Florio said. “The question is does Davante Adams want to go there. I just feel like it’s déjà vu all over again with Brandon Aiyuk”.

The Steelers reportedly explored the wide receiver trade market throughout the offseason. Yet they are now four games into the regular season and have not yet made a move. The trade deadline isn’t so far away, and the Davante Adams talks will soon heat up.

With star players having more power than ever, you just don’t see big names traded to teams they don’t want to play for. If Davante Adams has very clear preferences, the Raiders may have to oblige. We ordinarily think of the Steelers as an organization any football player would want to be a part of.

But Adams is arguably nearing the end of his career, or at least on the back stretch of it. He is evidently looking for familiarity in a new environment, and that means a quarterback with whom he knows he has a rapport.

Perhaps it doesn’t help the Steelers’ cause that Justin Fields has never had a good reputation as a passer. But is Davante Adams watching Steelers games this year? Did he watch this past week when Fields put up over 300 passing yards? He could obviously be productive here—if he were interested. The Steelers are.