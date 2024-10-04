Davante Adams To The Ravens? His Latest Social Media Post Implies It

While it seemed like a slam dunk conclusion of Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams going to the New York Jets to reunite with QB Aaron Rodgers, he might be joining the AFC North after all. Just not the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on his latest social media post, Davante Adams could be pushing towards the Baltimore Ravens.

Adams’ latest Instagram story photo cryptically shows a photo of Edgar Allen Poe.

Oh nothing, just Davante Adams posting a pic of Edgar Allen Poe… pic.twitter.com/7Usp4HbHfl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2024

At first glance, it might seem like Adams is just honoring one of America’s most well-known writers. But Poe and the Ravens have a history and this could be a signal over his next destination.

Baltimore is named the Ravens in part due to Poe. The Baltimore native famous for his poem, “The Raven,” it became the fan’s choice of nickname when Baltimore got a new franchise in 1996. Per the team’s website, after getting the “Colts” back from Indianapolis was taken off the table, the franchise put a final list of names to a poll: Ravens, Americans, Marauders, Mustangs and Railers.

Two-thirds of responders picked the Ravens, cementing the team’s new name.

“It’s a strong nickname that is not common to teams at any level, and it means something historically to this community,” said Art Modell’s son David, a key figurehead in the naming process.

To date, Baltimore has received little buzz about acquiring Adams. Their name has been floated a time or two but the New Orleans Saints, Jets, and Steelers have been most-often connected with Adams. The Jets have Rodgers, the Saints have Adams’ former teammate in Derek Carr, and the Steelers have been in the market for a top-flight receiver after initially pursuing Brandon Aiyuk.

But Baltimore also makes sense. They could use the wide receiver help. Zay Flowers is the team’s only wideout with at least 10 receptions and he’s averaging under ten yard per catch. WR Rashod Bateman hasn’t lived up to his draft billing and has struggled to stay healthy while Nelson Agholor has just five grabs this year. After a slow start, Baltimore has found their groove and dusted the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Considered AFC contenders again, adding Adams could push them over the top.

Of course, we’ve been fooled by “NFL player’s obscure social media post” before and there hasn’t been any additional reporting to suggest the Ravens are close to a deal. The expectation is Adams’ situation is resolved by next week. If he heads to Baltimore, the Steelers will prepare to see him at least twice this season instead of having him on their side.

Update (2:26 PM): Adams followed up that post with this quote attributed to Poe, which suggests his comment was only to ignore the rumors. Maybe he ends up in Baltimore, New York, or a team we’re not even considering. Stay tuned.