Darnell Washington Posts First ‘Elite’ PFF Grade Of His Career

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, there was a decent amount of chatter linking the Pittsburgh Steelers to TE Darnell Washington as early as their first-round pick. They ended up being able to get him at the end of the third round due to medical concerns with his knees. It took about 20 career starts, but the vision for what type of player he can become is starting to get clearer. He isn’t just an extra offensive lineman or strictly a blocking tight end. He is a weapon that can be a true chess piece of an offensive coordinator.
With the Steelers’ win over the New York Giants in Week 8, Washington posted his first “elite” PFF grade of 92.7. Despite the excellent performances by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Washington was the highest-graded player on the team.
His emergence as a receiving option began with Justin Fields at quarterback, but it has really blossomed over the last two weeks with Russell Wilson. He has five receptions for 65 yards in the last two games. All he needs is two more yards to double his receiving yards from his rookie season.
It has gotten to the point where every time Washington touches the ball, I get excited about what he could possibly do. You wouldn’t think a 6-7, 264-pound (or more if you believe Pat Freiermuth) tight end would be a threat with the ball in his hands, but he has proven that to be true. A few weeks ago, he stiff-armed one defender before leaping over another. In Week 8, he ran a nice route and caught a pass for a modest gain before laying down another stiff arm for some yards after the catch. He nearly kept his feet in bounds, which would have allowed him to show off his 4.64-second 40-yard dash for a possible score.
It was his only reception of the game, but it was an explosive play. He has become quite adept at creating those for the team.
In addition to his receiving, he was given a 74.4 pass-blocking grade and an 81.6 run-blocking grade. On the play below, Washington manages to block or slow down three different defenders to help Najee Harris find a massive lane for a 26-yard run.
Washington is starting to exceed expectations for his draft position in the third round. This may have been his first elite performance from PFF, but I can guarantee it will not be his last.