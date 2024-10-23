Darius Slayton: Acrisure Stadium ‘An Intense Football Environment’

After dropping two straight to the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers have managed to get back to their winning ways. Part of the reason behind that is the large fan presence Pittsburgh has had in back-to-back weeks. In the Steelers’ road win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, they saw a massive amount of terrible towels at Allegiant Stadium. The following week, back at Acrisure Stadium, an intense crowd helped Pittsburgh to a victory over the New York Jets.
The Steelers are notorious in the NFL for having massive support from their fans. The fanbase travels well, and we’ve seen it multiple times this season. The Steelers host another primetime game this week, with the New York Giants coming into town on Monday Night Football. It’s safe to expect another rowdy atmosphere.
That’s something the Giants seem to be preparing for. In his press conference on Wednesday, Giants receiver Darius Slayton talked about the atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium.
“From what I’ve heard, it’s an intense football environment,” Slayton said. “Obviously very hostile. They’re very passionate fans over there in Pittsburgh, is what I’ve heard from all accounts.”
The Steelers are coming off an electric victory last Sunday, and the mood around the team is strong. The Steelers have scored 30 points in two straight games after failing to do so during the first five weeks of the season. During Russell Wilson’s Steelers debut on Sunday Night Football last week, the crowd exploded as Wilson pushed the ball down the field, something we hadn’t seen from the offense in a long time.
This week, the Steelers have another good chance at victory. Pittsburgh’s rolling at the moment, with a 5-2 record. They’re set to face the 2-5 New York Giants, who are coming off a brutal 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past week.
The Giants haven’t exactly been afraid of tough home crowds in 2024, though. Both of their two wins have come on the road. Most notably, they upset the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, which is widely considered one of the toughest places to play in the league.
The Steelers can’t afford to take the Giants too lightly this week, as this could represent a trap game. Still, with momentum and a passionate crowd on their side, they seem to have the advantage this Monday.