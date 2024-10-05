Dan Moore Jr. Talks O-Line Camaraderie: ‘A True Brotherhood’

It’s hard to find a position group across the NFL dealing with more turmoil than the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. Fortunately, players like Dan Moore Jr. have helped remedy that fact.

A few weeks before the season began, Pittsburgh’s starting center Nate Herbig suffered a season-ending rotator cuff injury. Left guard Isaac Seumalo missed the first four games of the season with a pec injury. Their 2024 first-round pick, Tory Fautanu, suffered a season-ending knee injury a few weeks ago. To make things even worse, their right guard, James Daniels, suffered a season-ending achilles injury this past week.

To put it simply, things haven’t been easy. The offense has had to deal with all of these injuries in such a short time period, but they’ve done a decent job. Pittsburgh’s offensive line play has been far from perfect, but the team has scrapped together a 3-1 record despite having a different combination on the offensive line in each of the first four weeks. Part of the reason for that is Pittsburgh’s tackle, Dan Moore Jr. Despite all of those injuries, Moore has remained a consistent force on the unit.

In an interview Saturday with WMBS Radio’s George Von Benko, Moore was asked about the way his unit has responded to those injuries.

“We definitely have a sense of camaraderie in this offense,” Moore said. “I think we’re really close. I think there’s a true brotherhood. We hold each other accountable. At the same time, I think we also take up for one another. In that huddle, when all 11 of us are in there, nobody else matters. We know we all got each other’s backs.”

Those are some strong words from Dan Moore. It’s always good to hear that a unit has bonded together, but it’s especially important here. With how many injuries there are on Pittsburgh’s offensive line, they’ve had no choice but to unite like this.

Still, things haven’t been easy for Pittsburgh. As a team, Pittsburgh is rushing for just 3.7 yards per carry, tied for 25th-most in the league. Their 757 passing yards are just the 22nd-highest. Finally, their 75 points scored are tied for the 23rd-most. And despite all of that, Pittsburgh remains 3-1, first place in the AFC North.

If it wasn’t for the efforts of players like Moore, that wouldn’t have been possible. Moore has played every single offensive snap for Pittsburgh this year, and has done well. He’s improving, especially, compared to his previous years. Pro Football Focus currently ranks him the 17th-best offensive tackle this year. He’s the 22nd-best run-blocker and 27th-best pass-blocker.

If Pittsburgh wants to keep this run going, they’ll need Dan Moore, and the rest of the offense, to keep playing like a brotherhood.