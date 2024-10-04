Dan Moore Jr. Playing Best Football Of Career, Says Isaac Seumalo

Isaac Seumalo will be in the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup Sunday night for the first time this season, sandwiched in-between rookie center Zach Frazier and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. While Frazier has gotten the love in his first season, Moore at left tackle has impressed Seumalo as much as anybody.

“Dan’s, from since I’ve been here, he’s been the ultimate pro,’ Seumalo said via Steelers.com. “I think he’s playing the best football of his life, and I’ve always told him, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s always had the talent. Just for some reason, it just takes whatever, three, four years. I think he’s playing great and I’m excited that he’s still here and balling and brings a positive attitude every day.”

Despite the Steelers drafting back-to-back first round tackles for the first time in franchise history, Moore hasn’t given up his left tackle post. Perhaps that’s partially due to injury, Troy Fautanu’s rookie year is essentially over, but even when both were healthy, Moore never lost out on his spot. In Week 2, Fautanu’s first start, the Steelers chose to rotate at right tackle while Moore played every down at left tackle, though the team’s plan was put in the wastebasket once Jones committed three costly penalties mid-drive.

Moore has been a consistent and improving presence. Still a better run blocker than pass protector, the metrics of the latter have been kind to him this year as he’s gotten better keeping his quarterback upright. For those who value PFF’s metrics, Moore is the 17th-best offensive tackle this season, broken down as the 22nd-best run blocker and 27th-best pass protector. It’s a big change from last year when the site ranked him the 80th-best tackle, 48th-best run blocker, and 80th-best pass protector.

Once the ire of Steelers’ fans, the question has shifted to if he has a future in Pittsburgh. A pending free agent, it’s still sensible the team will let him walk and roll with Jones and Moore next season. But perhaps that will depend on how Jones performs the rest of the season. If he struggles, the team could again change course. Pittsburgh certainly has shown a willingness to put him on the bench in favor of Moore. But the more Moore plays, the more he’ll cost, and Pittsburgh having two first round rookies on rookie deals is also attractive while they shift money towards quarterback in the offseason.