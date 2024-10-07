Dak Prescott ‘Had To Get The Win’ For Mike McCarthy, Who Got Game Ball For Beating Hometown Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers lost, Dak Prescott made sure Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy won last night. The Dallas Cowboys eked out a last-minute victory at Acrisure Stadium, sending themselves to 3-2 on the season. The Steelers have now dropped two in a row, falling to 3-2 and out of sole possession of first place.

While McCarthy may have grown up rooting for the Steelers, he has no qualms about beating them. He defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, now doing so with the Cowboys, of all teams. Prescott talked about what this win meant not just to their head coach, but to the team for him.

“I know he’s excited. I had to get the win [for him]. Had to. I’m ready to go celebrate with him”, Prescott said after the game about Mike McCarthy, during the broadcast. Of course, teams try to win every game, but it never hurts to have extra motivation.

“It meant a lot just to be able to deliver [McCarthy] a game ball, not knowing that was his first”, Prescott added during his post-game press conference. It almost sounds like a “petty game ball” like Mike Tomlin gave former Broncos after beating Denver. Maybe just a coincidence though, surely.

McCarthy’s Cowboys moved the ball well in the first half but repeatedly fell short. Prescott and company only managed two field goals, taking a 6-3 lead into halftime. That didn’t last long, the Steelers responding with a touchdown.

But the two teams proceeded to trade touchdowns in the second half, Prescott with the last opportunity. Justin Fields led the Steelers to a go-ahead drive with five minutes left, but the defense couldn’t hold. They ultimately allowed the game-winning score on 4th and goal with just seconds left.

“I just kept saying, ‘Let’s make it one to remember’”, Dak Prescott recalled as the message to his team. He called the game one he won’t forget for all the factors involved, including the long delay. But getting Mike McCarthy his hometown win helped make it special.

“For us to just stay resilient, win the game in two-minute, here in his hometown, [McCarthy] deserves it”, he said. Prescott noted that “He is very, very proud to be from Pittsburgh”, which drew a chuckle from local media.

Before the game, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott ventured around his old stomping grounds, even stopping in to see his parents. Prescott said he wanted to understand where McCarthy came from and what makes him who he is. I’m sure that only served to add fuel to his desire to secure this win in Pittsburgh for him.

“It was just important for us to come out and get this win”, Prescott added, but there is never a lack of motivation for winning an NFL game. McCarthy is in the top-15 winningest head coaches of all time, not far behind Mike Tomlin. Even if occasionally gives Steelers fans heartache, he is doing himself proud, and doing the region proud. Because he continues to win and to expand the legacy of great players and coaches who hail from this part of the country.