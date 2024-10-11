Cowher: Steelers Need Big Games Out Of Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts Against Raiders

Coming off two tough weeks defensively that featured the inability to stop the run and make enough stops late in games to help out the offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming to get back on track in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The problem is, they’ll have to do it without two key pieces in outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, forcing some practice squad pieces like Eku Leota and Adetokunbo Ogundeji to potentially be elevated and play at Allegiant Stadium behind T.J. Watt and Jeremiah Moon.

That’s not exactly a situation the Steelers want to be in, especially early in the season, but injuries are taking a toll.

“For the Steelers, Highsmith is not gonna be able to play. Herbig is not gonna be able to play. You’re gonna have to get a big game, I think, out of Patrick Queen. I think he’s gonna have to step out. And Elandon Roberts made a great play last week,” former head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cowher said of the Steelers’ inside linebackers on the Raiders Podcast Network earlier in the week. “The play at the goal line where he jumped over the line of scrimmage, those are the types of old-time Steelers plays and linebackers. And that’s why this game’s probably gonna end up being one of those kind of games where points will be at a premium.

“I think it’ll be very important that you have a chance to score that you take the points because you know it’s gonna be one of those games. It’ll come down to whoever probably has the ball [last].”

Sunday’s 4:05 PM/ET matchup is definitely not going to be a pretty one or one that people will enjoy watching. Unless you’re a huge fan of defense. If that is the case, then Sunday’s game is for you!

The Steelers will need guys like Queen and Roberts to step up in a major way with Highsmith and Herbig out, especially if the Steelers are going to be blitzing more in an effort to get more pressure on the quarterback. Queen and Roberts are good blitzers and can create havoc when called upon.

They’ll also have to make more plays against the run, something they are set up to do against one of the league’s worst rushing attacks. Since signing a big three-year deal in free agency, Queen hasn’t provided the splash many were hoping for. He’s playing sound football, but he hasn’t been what was expected.

Roberts has been steady once again, even in a limited role with rookie Payton Wilson seeing more snaps than him. The play he made at the goal line late in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys was remarkable. More of that, please.

On paper, the Steelers’ defense has the advantage. But they’ve had the advantage the last two weeks, too, and couldn’t come out on top. They’re shorthanded again and need some big names and key players to step up. Hopefully Queen and Roberts can make some plays for the Black and Gold on Sunday and help the defense get back to its dominant ways.