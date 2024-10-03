Cowboys’ Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Trevon Diggs Added To Report

The Dallas Cowboys released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with Dallas already down one key defender in DeMarcus Lawrence and likely OLB Micah Parsons, who did not practice for a second-straight day today as he deals with a high-ankle sprain, it’s not a good sign for their defense that CB Trevon Diggs popped on the injury report as a limited participant in practice today with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys also got a number of players back from rest, while RB Ezekiel Elliott and WR Ryan Flournoy were added as limited participants due to dehydration. OT Tyler Guyton was added to the report with a shoulder injury, but he participated in full. The same goes for RB Rico Dowdle with a wrist injury.

COWBOYS’ WEEK 5 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

LB Micah Parsons (ankle)

WR Brandin Cooks (knee)

LIMITED

CB Trevon Diggs (ankle)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (dehydration)

WR Ryan Flournoy (dehydration)

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder)

FULL

S Markquese Bell (ankle)

OT Tyler Guyton (shoulder)

RB Rico Dowdle (Wrist)

CB Jourdan Lewis (NIR — Rest)

RG Zach Martin (NIR — Rest)

S Malik Hooker (NIR — Rest)

LB Eric Kendricks (NIR — Rest)

Diggs’ availability for Sunday will likely be determined by how much he can practice tomorrow. It’s unknown if the injury occurred in practice today or it’s just something that flared up. Either way, his status will be one to watch closely tomorrow as he’s Dallas’ top corner, and the Cowboys are also going to be without CB Daron Bland.

With Lawrence already on IR and out for Sunday’s game and Parsons looking less and likely to play, losing Diggs would be a major blow for Dallas’ defense. But the Steelers just faced a Colts team without the its two top defensive linemen and top cornerback and lost, so just because Dallas might be shorthanded doesn’t change much about the dynamics of the game.