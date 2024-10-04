Cowboys’ Week 5 Friday Injury Report: LB Micah Parsons Ruled Out, CB Trevon Diggs Questionable

The Dallas Cowboys are pretty beat up entering their Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several notable players are already on IR, like DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Jordan Phillips, DE Sam Williams, and CB DaRon Bland. The defensive injuries have continued this week with several notables limited or sitting out of practice altogether. Star LB Micah Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain on Thursday Night Football last week, and hasn’t practiced yet this week, while CBs Trevon Diggs and Caelen Carson were limited on Thursday. Both the defensive line and the secondary are running dangerously thin.

The offense is in better shape, but WR Brandin Cooks is unlikely to play after a complication from a minor procedure last week. Their WR corps is already pretty thin, and now even more so with Cooks out.

Friday’s report includes injury designations for the game with questionable being a 50-50 shot at playing, doubtful being more likely than not to miss the game, and they can also be ruled out.

The Cowboys held a walkthrough practice on Friday, so this is an estimated injury report via Patrik Walker on X.

#Cowboys injury report vs. Steelers (Friday): 🔑 Trevon Diggs held out of practice out of caution, both McCarthy and Jones believe he's fine for Sunday. 🔑 Caelen Carson must practice on Saturday for a shot at Pittsburgh. 🔑 Marist Liufau emerges on today's report as… pic.twitter.com/Bo1a0tEJ25 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2024

COWBOYS’ WEEK 5 FRIDAY ESTIMATED INJURY REPORT

DNP

LB Micah Parsons (ankle) – Out

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) – Out

CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) – Questionable

LIMITED

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder) – Questionable

LB Marist Liufau (quad) – Questionable

FULL

S Markquese Bell (ankle)

OT Tyler Guyton (shoulder)

RB Rico Dowdle (wrist)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (dehydration)

WR Ryan Flournoy (dehydration)

As expected, Parsons and Cooks are both ruled out. That is their top defensive playmaker and their No. 2 wide receiver. With DeMarcus Lawrence already on IR, Chauncey Golston and Marshawn Kneeland will likely be playing a lot of snaps. As for receivers, it will be Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy stepping up in place of Cooks.

The secondary is up in the air a little bit with Carson and Diggs both labeled questionable. Diggs was a borderline Defensive Player of the Year candidate just a couple years ago, so his absence would be very notable. He exited practice on Thursday with an ankle and did not practice in the walkthrough. Carson appears more questionable than Diggs, per another tweet from Walker.

Caelen Carson (shoulder) is "coming along slowly" and needs to practice on Saturday to be able to play vs. Steelers, per MM. Trevon Diggs (ankle) is being handled with caution but MM feels he's a go for Sunday — Jerry Jones having said earlier he also feels Diggs "will be great"… — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2024

With Bland already out, It would be C.J. Goodwin or Andrew Booth if one or both of Carson or Diggs are unable to go.

Rookie ILB Marist Liufau was a new addition today. They have a few inside linebackers with Eric Kendricks and DeMarvion Overshown both healthy, but Liufau has been playing well. We probably won’t know until 90 minutes before the game when the inactive list is released.