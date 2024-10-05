Cowboys Sign LB Nick Vigil, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys signed LB Nick Vigil from their practice squad, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The team also officially placed WR Brandin Cooks, who was already ruled out for Sunday’s game, to injured reserve.

The #Cowboys placed WR Brandin Cooks on Injured Reserve as he recovers from a knee scope and infection in that knee. They promoted LB Nick Vigil from the practice squad, helping deal with the loss of Micah Parsons this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2024

Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the team is signing Vigil as he’s already used all three of his allowed practice squad elevations.

The #DallasCowboys are moving WR Brandin Cooks (knee infection) to the IR. He will have to miss a minimum of four games and is eligible to return Nov. 10 against Philadelphia. LB Nick Vigil will take his spot on the 53-man roster after using all of his practice squad elevations. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 5, 2024

The Cowboys are elevating EDGE Carl Lawson and CB Amani Oruwariye, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

LB Nick Vigil being signed to the 53. Carl Lawson, Amani Oruwariye getting elevated from practice squad. https://t.co/iVJNuaHF2X — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 5, 2024

Vigil has three tackles this season in 28 defensive snaps and 61 special teams snaps. The veteran started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and played for Cincinnati until 2019, and has since bounced around the league with stops in Minnesota, Arizona and with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oruwariye was elevated ahead of Dallas’ Week 4 game against the New York Giants and had an interception and two passes defensed. CB Trevon Diggs is questionable for the Cowboys, as is CB Caelan Carson, and with Dallas already down Daron Bland at cornerback, Oruwariye provides additional depth for Dallas.

Lawson should help offset the losses of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, who will both miss the Sunday Night game with injuries. This is Lawson’s third practice squad elevation, as he was also elevated in Weeks 3 and 4, although he hasn’t recorded a stat yet. He’s played just 30 defensive snaps this season, but with Parsons and Lawrence out, he’ll likely have a bigger role. Like Vigil, Lawson is familiar with the Steelers from his time in Cincinnati, where he played from 2017-2020 before two seasons with the New York Jets.

Vigil’s role will primarily be on special teams, but both Oruwariye and Lawson should play a key role for Dallas’ defense due to injuries. Both are experienced guys, and Oruwariye played well for the Cowboys in Week 4, and they’ll need him to have a similar performance with their depleted cornerback depth.