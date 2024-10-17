Confidence Sky-High For Russell Wilson Ahead Of Steelers Debut

If any additional confirmation was needed to anoint Russell Wilson the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback Sunday night against the New York Jets, his Thursday press conference sealed it. Speaking to reporters, Wilson didn’t spend the session discussing his calf, his rehab, or practice. He talked about the game.

“First game of the year for me, but I’ve been fortunate to be in a lot of first games,” Wilson said via 93.7 The Fan. “So the confidence is there, obviously. And then obviously just being out with the guys. That’s the fun part about this game is just playing the game you love and doing the physical part of getting in the end zone, hopefully, and scoring a bunch of touchdowns.”

‘First game of the year for me but been fortunate to be in a lot of first games’#Steelers Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/Yfxscvec5I — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 17, 2024

A cheerful tone during Wilson’s media scrum and a stark contrast to Fields, who earlier in the day lamented not playing well enough to keep the job and understood the team’s direction even if he noted the team hasn’t officially told him he’s the backup.

Sunday will be Wilson’s 13th career “first” start though it’ll easily be his latest. He had started Week 1 of his previous 12 seasons and had been among the league’s most durable quarterbacks before signing with Pittsburgh and battling recurring calf strains. It’s rare to see a midseason quarterback change under these circumstances and Mike Tomlin is taking a gamble by rocking the boat of a 4-2 team.

While cleared to play last week, Wilson served as Fields’ immediate backup, giving him an extra week to feel fully confident out on the field.

“I’m more my myself,” Russell Wilson said via the Trib’s Chris Adamski. “Physically being able to run and all that stuff. So I feel good. It’s been a great week so far. We’re just excited to play on Sunday night, obviously at home in front of our fans.”

Taking 1st-team reps, Russell Wilson says this week he “feels more like himself” than the past 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/lkYq5G950i — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 17, 2024

Russell Wilson’s legs might be needed behind a still-injured Steelers offensive line that won’t have it starting center or the right guard it had to open the year, not to mention losing rookie RT Troy Fautanu for the season. The Jets present a strong pass rush and send pressure from everywhere, their defensive backs recording four combined sacks already. But all that will matter is what mattered to Fields. Winning the game and moving onto the following week.