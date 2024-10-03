Chris Boswell Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

The NFL honored Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell on Wednesday, naming him AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. That comes after a fantastic start to his 2024 season, highlighted by Boswell making five field goals from 50-plus yards.

Chris Boswell has continued to be a reliable source of points for a Steelers offense still prone to sputtering. Through his first four games, he’s made 11-of-12 field goals and all six of his extra points. Most impressive has been the 10th-year veteran hitting five field goals of 50-plus yards, including three in the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He hit from 50, 56, and 57 yards on a six-field goal day, accounting for all 18 of the Steelers’ points in the victory.

BOSWELL DRILLS A 57-YARD FG FOR THE STEELERS!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHv4AzjZOU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

Boswell even served as the team’s emergency punter against the Falcons when Cameron Johnston was lost for the season due to an in-game knee injury. It was the first punt of his regular-season career and a solid one that resulted in no return.

Over the first month, Boswell leads the AFC with 11 field goals. That ranks tied for second in the NFL, only trailing the Dallas Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey. Boswell’s five field goals of 50-plus yards are tied for third in the NFL and second in the AFC.

He is the first Steeler to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month since he won it in December 2015. Since 2021, Boswell and T.J. Watt are the only Steelers to take home a player of the month award, Watt named AFC Player of the Month last September. Today’s news is poetic given that Boswell was signed exactly nine years ago today.

Nine years ago today the Steelers signed K Chris Boswell. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/s6s7CVewor — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 3, 2024

Prior to Boswell, the last Steeler to take home the AFC special teams honors was kicker Jeff Reed in 2004. Signed by the Steelers in 2015 after losing Shaun Suisham and whiffing on Josh Scobee, Boswell has made 87.4 percent of his field goals. That ranks sixth in NFL history.

Boswell will look to keep his strong season going Sunday night against the Cowboys in what will be a battle of two of the league’s top legs.