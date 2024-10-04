Chiefs Sign Recently-Released Steelers CB Darius Rush To Practice Squad

Just a few days after the Pittsburgh Steelers released CB Darius Rush from their roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed him to their practice squad, per a release from the Chiefs on X.

We have signed Practice Squad player TE Jody Fortson to an active roster contract. We have signed CB Darius Rush to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/jNY1jvoI23 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 4, 2024

Rush was inactive for the last two Steelers games, which was not a great sign for him given that Cory Trice Jr. landed on IR following Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Entering training camp, many thought that Trice and Rush would be battling for the top depth corner position. Trice ended up winning the job, but now he is on IR and Rush is off the roster.

Rush appeared in five total games for the Steelers, and logged 39 total snaps on defense, but none in 2024. He played 20 snaps on special teams in 2023 and 19 in 2024, but he was not taking to the gunner role on the punt coverage unit very well. Without being the top depth corner and with no value on special teams, he no longer made sense to keep on the roster.

The Steelers initially claimed Rush off waivers right before the start of the 2023 season.