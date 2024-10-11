Chase Daniel Believes Justin Fields ‘Must Play Well’ Sunday To Remain Steelers’ Starting QB

Justin Fields’ time as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback might be ticking as Russell Wilson continues to work his way back from his calf injury. In Friday’s episode of The Facility on FOX Sports, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, a noted Fields supporter, stated that this Sunday’s game against the Raiders is one where the former Chicago Bear must play well.

“He’s lost two in a row,” Daniel said of Fields. “I don’t think there’s any world where you can go, losing even with a good game because that defense is the strength. I think this is a must play well [game] for Justin Fields to keep his job.”

Daniel has been a champion of Fields for the last few weeks, even with the majority of his co-hosts calling for Wilson to be the starter once he is healthy enough. Now, he is starting the change his tune saying, “The leash is getting shorter” and that even he is excited to see what Wilson can potentially bring to the team.

The Justin Fields roller coaster has been full of twists and turns through five games this season. On one hand, Fields has been a breath of fresh air from last season. He has inspired hope at the quarterback position even in the team’s loss against the Colts, throwing for over 300 yards and administering a comeback effort we haven’t seen since Ben Roethlisberger was at the helm. More than that, he’s doing so efficiently, posting a top-five interception percentage in the NFL (0.7) and a top-15 completion rate at 67.6%. In short, it’s undoubtedly been Fields’ best season as a pro, however there’s still something missing.

Despite his banner year, the Steelers’ offense still ranks in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game and points per game. The offense at times feels conservative, which may be because of the team’s apprehension to fully trust Fields with the keys. Also, remember that stat about Fields having the one of the lowest interception rates in the NFL? Well, while he may not be putting the ball in danger through the air, he is having trouble handling it, leading the league in fumbles with five. Obviously only one of those fumbles were actually scooped up by the opposing team, but such miscues have been a drive killer for the Steelers throughout the year.

If Fields does struggle against the Raiders on Sunday and the team turns the starting job over to Wilson, what would change? Perhaps the team would be more aggressive with a more experienced quarterback at the helm. Or maybe the offense would jell better with an established leader and champion running the show. However, I wouldn’t be so sure.

Fields has done all he has been asked within the confines of a fairly conservative Arthur Smith offense. The team seems to really like Fields as well, with Pat Freiermuth even writing about his skill in a recent article on The Players Tribune. My biggest concern without Fields is the Steelers’ big “get out of jail for free card” in Fields’ rushing ability. Since 2023, Fields is second in rushing yards by a quarterback, trailing only Lamar Jackson. I doubt Wilson at the ripe age of 35 can provide better than Fields represents as a dual threat.

Still, to Daniel’s point, a rough showing against the Raiders could leads to Fields giving way to Wilson. With a veteran-laden team, the Steelers are in win-now mode, and if Fields cannot perform to that level, they will almost certainly turn to Wilson.