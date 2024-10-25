CB C.J. Henderson Expects To Make Steelers Debut Monday Night Vs. Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former first-round CB C.J. Henderson to their practice squad in late September. A month later, following a move to the 53-man roster, he expects to make his Steelers debut on Monday night. Still in a body count deficit with Cory Trice Jr. on IR and Donte Jackson nursing injuries, they could use the additional reinforcements.

After the Steelers signed Henderson to their 53-man roster, reports claimed that there were other teams sniffing around him. Teams are free to sign any player from another team’s practice squad if the player agrees. Whether the Steelers had to or wanted to sign Henderson he is here either way and expects to play.

“I feel pretty much the same”, Henderson said about the Steelers promoting him to the 53-man roster rather than remaining on the practice squad, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “They were working on getting me involved either way. I am just excited for the opportunity”.

The Steelers have a strong starting cornerback tandem in Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. In the slot, Beanie Bishop Jr. is beginning to come around, but they otherwise lack depth. Right now, James Pierre is serving as the top reserve with Trice still on IR. They also have Cameron Sutton returning for Week 10, in addition to Henderson.

According to Adamski, C.J. Henderson said he will “most likely” have a role both on defense and special teams. “Whatever they need me to do, I am looking forward to it and will show them the best that I can”.

The ninth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, C.J. Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in his second season. He signed with the Houston Texans this offseason but failed to make the team. He remained unsigned until the Steelers added him to their practice squad on Sept. 25.

Over his career, Henderson has 17 starts in 29 games, playing over 2,000 defensive snaps. He has 172 career tackles and three interceptions with 16 passes defensed. Last season, he started seven of 12 games for the Panthers, totaling 407 snaps.

In Carolina, of course, C.J. Henderson played alongside Donte Jackson. The Steelers acquired Jackson via trade this offseason, and he is looking like a rejuvenated player. He already has three interceptions on the season, and they are trusting him more than previous No. 2 CBs.

But I don’t suspect that the Steelers will ask Henderson to do much, if anything, other than serve as depth. Unless they have some particular package in mind for him, I don’t see an obvious long-term strategy. Especially with Cameron Sutton returning after one more game, there isn’t an obvious role for him.

But he is still a 6-1 cornerback with 4.4 speed, and that’s always an attractive asset. At least Danny Smith will find a use for Henderson, even if Grady Brown doesn’t.