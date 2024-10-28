Carney: Four Matchups To Watch In Steelers-Giants

For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves preparing for a primetime matchup, this time on ESPN’s Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Though this matchup doesn’t feature marquee names offensively on the other side of the football like the New York Jets did in Week 7 with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, if you are a fan of defensive football, this might be the matchup for you. The Giants have some big names on the defensive side of the football who are dominant while the Steelers’ defense remains loaded top to bottom.

There will be games within the game to watch, like the turnover battle, tackling battle and more. Make sure to keep an eye on key individual matchups, though. There are plenty of them this week in all three phases for the Steelers against the Giants.

Below are my four matchups to watch on Monday night.

GIANTS NT DEXTER LAWRENCE VS. STEELERS C RYAN MCCOLLUM

“Sexy Dexy” Dexter Lawrence is the best nose tackle in football, period. In fact, he might be the best defensive lineman in the game, if we’re being honest. This season, Lawrence has been a game-wrecker. He has an unheard of 9.0 sacks through seven games from the nose tackle position, gets after the passer consistently and dominates the point of attack in the run game.

He’s a handful to deal with, and no team has found an answer for him.

This week, he’ll find himself going up against Ryan McCollum, a guy who has just two career NFL starts and will be making his second career start for the Steelers. Not exactly a comforting matchup for the Steelers. But McCollum held his own last week against a great New York Jets offensive line, and he’ll get some help this week from guards Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick against Lawrence.

He is going to find himself in 1-on-1 matchups at times, so he’s going to need to try and keep Lawrence from wrecking the game in those instances. It’s not often you hear a nose tackle can change the game, but the Steelers are dealing with a different animal this week in Lawrence.

STEELERS LT DAN MOORE JR. VS. GIANTS OLB BRIAN BURNS

You haven’t heard much about Dan Moore Jr. this season for the Steelers, and that’s a good thing. The veteran left tackle has been rather good, particularly in pass protection. Moore has allowed just 13 pressures on the season and has been charged with just two sacks allowed.

Moore has a 72.2 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which would be the best of his career if the season were to end today. Though he’s allowed six of the 13 pressures on the season in the last two weeks and one of the two sacks, Moore has been steady and continues to handle himself well against some good pass rushers.

He’ll have another tough test this week in the Giants’ Brian Burns. The Giants traded for Burns in the offseason and signed him to a lucrative extension. So far, he’s been very good. Burns has 27 pressures on the season and four sacks. In the last three weeks, Burns has generated 6, 5 and 5 pressures and has a sack in two straight games.

Burns is a dominant force off the edge getting to the passer. He’s sound in run defense, too, with 18 runs stops on the season. He can do it all and has given tackles fits. Moore will have his hands full.

GIANTS WR MALIK NABERS VS. STEELERS CB JOEY PORTER JR.

As a rookie, Nabers has burst onto the scene with the Giants. Nabers has 39 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns and has made some rather remarkable catches on the year. It’s no secret he’s the top weapon for the Giants, a receiver quarterback Daniel Jones targets more than anyone.

Through the first seven games, Nabers has 60 targets. No other receiver has more than 40 targets for the Giants. It’s the Nabers Show in the passing game, and rightfully so.

The Steelers know that, so expect Joey Porter Jr. to be matched up with him quite a bit. That’ll be one heck of a matchup as Porter has been stout in coverage, allowing just 17 receptions for 218 yards on 26 targets. He’s given up one touchdown but does have one interception and likes to play a physical game in an effort to disrupt receivers’ timing.

Nabers should see a lot of work Monday in the passing game, especially if the Steelers have a lead and the Giants are forced to play from behind. Porter has his work cut out for him, but he’s a true No. 1 corner and has dealt with plenty of talented receivers to this point and held his own.

STEELERS WR GEORGE PICKENS VS. GIANTS CB DEONTE BANKS

George Pickens is coming off a huge game against the Jets after establishing chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson. Pickens has made plenty of plays down the field in the passing game and really helped provide balance to the Steelers’ offense. This week, Pickens has a more favorable matchup against the Giants and young cornerback Deonte Banks.

The Giants have struggled to keep a lid on opponents’ passing games, giving up the most 20+-yard passing plays in the NFL. It doesn’t help when your top corner in Banks is being questioned for effort. Banks finds himself under fire for a perceived lack of effort in recent weeks, which has led to some big plays against the Giants.

He’s vowed to not let it happen again, but saying and doing are two different things. He’s struggled all season, allowing 26 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns. That should have Pickens and Russell Wilson licking their chops in the passing game.

Expect to see quite a few moon balls to Pickens to test Banks and try to hit on some big plays early. The Steelers have the advantage in this matchup without a doubt.