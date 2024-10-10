Can Jaylen Warren Spark Steelers’ Run Game If He Returns This Week?

Can Jaylen Warren spark the Steelers’ run game if he returns this week?

Although Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Jaylen Warren would be doubtful to play on Sunday, he evidently thinks otherwise. In fact, he didn’t even want Tomlin to pull him out of the game a few weeks ago when he came up hobbling. Warren practiced yesterday and seemed more confident that he could play than did his head coach.

The Steelers been less effective running the ball without Jaylen Warren, especially after factoring for QB Justin Fields’ off-script runs. A lot of that has to do with the offensive line, of course, which has dealt with injuries all year. But they have also faced stacked boxes, and Najee Harris has been up and down in his quality of performance.

Many believe that Warren is the better of the Steelers’ two running backs. But he has struggled to stay healthy so far, going back to training camp. Considering Tomlin viewed him as doubtful to play this week, odds are he would be playing through injury if he were to return this week.

The Steelers set up to run the ball this past Sunday against a Cowboys defense that struggled to stop it. That proved a much more difficult assignment than they anticipated, leaving many to long for Warren’s return.

With both Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson out last week, the Steelers promoted Jonathan Ward from the practice squad, having previously promoted from there Aaron Shampklin to the 53-man roster. They technically have enough bodies at the running back position, but what can they do with them?

So far, Jaylen Warren has 54 yards on 14 carries this season, plus 28 yards and five receptions. He rushed for 784 yards in 2023 on just 149 carries, adding 370 receiving yards. When healthy, he is liable to split snaps with Harris roughly 50/50, though not necessarily touches.

The Steelers have clearly felt his absence the past two-plus games since going down with an injury. If they can get Jaylen Warren back this week, can he provide the spark their run game clearly needs?

