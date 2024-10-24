Cam Heyward Says Steelers Fans ‘Need To Relax’ On Trade Rumors: ‘Just Worry About The Guys That Are Here’

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Pittsburgh Steelers might be looking to trade for another wide receiver. This offseason, it was San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. Then a couple of weeks ago, it was then-Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. Now, it’s Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, a trade that Pro Football Focus calls one of its “fairytale trades”.
But just know that if you’re sick of hearing about wide receiver trade rumors, you’re not alone. Steelers DL Cam Heyward was asked about the Kupp rumors on Thursday’s episode of the Not Just Football podcast.
“I don’t know, and even if I did, I’m not telling you,” Heyward said when asked if the Steelers have a shot at making the trade. “It’s every week. Who are we getting this week? Who are we getting that way? Y’all just need to relax. Let us just focus on the players that are on the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. Can’t keep worrying about shoulda, woulda, couldas, if this guy comes here, what is this gonna be? Just worry about the guys that are here, that are locked in for this team.”
It’s fun to speculate about blockbuster trades as fans. And even the media enjoy it. But for the players in the locker room, it’s got to be exhausting. They’re trying to prep for games and people are talking about rumors that would change the makeup of the team.
Does making a trade for a wide receiver like Kupp make sense for the Steelers? Absolutely. The team is lacking in proven wide receivers outside of George Pickens. And Kupp is certainly a proven commodity (when healthy). In 98 career regular-season games, Kupp has 585 catches for 7,213 yards and 52 touchdowns. That’s 12.3 yards per catch.
And in seven playoff games, Kupp’s numbers are even better. He has 50 catches for 652 yards (13 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He scores a touchdown per playoff game. That’s clutch.
But Steelers fans (and evidently some players) are sick of the trade rumors. The Aiyuk saga lasted almost until the start of the regular season. Thankfully Steelers fans weren’t waiting that long during the Adams trade rumor period.
Now we’re all talking about Cooper Kupp as the latest Steelers target at wide receiver. Maybe this trade situation will be different than the last two. Or maybe it won’t. Only time will tell, but the trade deadline on the fifth of November is fast approaching. So at least we won’t be stuck in a months-long waiting period like we were with Aiyuk.
But rather than discuss Kupp or anyone else, Cam Heyward just wants to focus on the players currently in the locker room.