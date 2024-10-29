Calvin Austin III Made Pregame Prediction That He’d Record First Career PR Touchdown

When Calvin Austin III’s days of playing football are over, he might take up a job as a fortune teller. Because there’s perhaps no one seeing the future better than him right now. After predicting his long touchdown catch in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he predicted his first NFL punt return touchdown 24 hours before it happened.

“I actually texted my friend yesterday and I was like, ‘I’m taking a punt back,'” Austin told reporters postgame via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Because I saw, I think it was Khalif Raymond had took one back. My dog Marcus Jones from the Patriots had a good return. And I was just like, ‘It’s my time, you know?’ I prayed about it. I was just like, ‘It’s my time.’ And that’s what happened.”

#Steelers WR Calvin Austin III on calling his punt return for a TD. “Yeah, I actually texted my friends yesterday. I was like, ‘I’m taking a punt back.’ … I was like, it’s my time and that’s what happened.” pic.twitter.com/xoW3tNmRFY — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) October 29, 2024

Austin was the first player Monday night in Acrisure Stadium to score a touchdown and have it stand, an endeavor more difficult than expected. Pittsburgh had two touchdowns taken off the board thanks to a penalty and WR George Pickens unable to get both feet inbounds while the New York Giants had one called back due to a penalty.

Late in the third quarter, Austin housed a Matt Haack punt 73 yards for the score, putting Pittsburgh up 16-9 and a lead it would not give back.

It was the Steelers’ first punt return touchdown since 2019 when then-rookie Diontae Johnson ran one back against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s just the sixth regular-season occasion that Pittsburgh’s housed a punt in the Mike Tomlin era, though Santonio Holmes had one in a 2008 playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin’s score was the second punt-return touchdown of the week. As he mentioned, Detroit Lions WR Khalif Raymond had a 90-yard score in a blowout win against the Tennessee Titans. Marcus Jones had a 62-yard return in an upset win over the New York Jets. It’s no coincidence that those who provided splash plays in the return games saw their teams win.

Austin finished the game with two touchdowns, hauling in a 29-yard scoring pass from Russell Wilson to extend the lead to 23-9. Pittsburgh’s defense created two late crucial turnovers to prevent a comeback and push the Steelers to 6-2 at the bye.

In his third season and second healthy one, Austin hasn’t had much volume in his career. But he has a penchant for making splash plays. A 72-yard touchdown catch in 2023. That 55-yard score against the Chargers. And Monday night, a 73-yard punt return coupled with a 29-yard catch, both finding the end zone.

Calvin Austin might not know the lotto numbers. But he knows “6,” the number he’s putting on the board a lot this year.