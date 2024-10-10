Browns Work Out Former Steelers S Jalen Elliott

The Cleveland Browns are taking a look at former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jalen Elliott, working him out on Wednesday. That’s according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s transaction sheet.

Ultimately, it seems Elliott lost out on a practice squad spot to Trey Dean.

Elliott was a semi-surprising inclusion to the Steelers’ initial 2024 53-man roster, making the team after rookie S Ryan Watts suffered a season-ending neck injury in the waning moments of the team’s preseason finale. Elliott also played well on special teams this summer.

He appeared in two games for the Steelers this season, logging 33 combined special teams snaps across Weeks 3 and 4 versus the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. He did not record a tackle. Along with CB Darius Rush, Pittsburgh released him ahead of their Week 5 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, clearing room for RB Aaron Shampklin and EDGE rusher Jeremiah Moon. Neither were signed back to the team’s practice squad. Rush has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, the team he was with before being signed by Pittsburgh last year.

Bouncing on and off the Steelers’ roster over the past two seasons, Elliott is always a candidate to return. Pittsburgh is dealing with an ankle injury to S Damontae Kazee that’ll likely keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite a lack of depth, the team hasn’t added any safeties for this week’s practice.

Jalen Elliott was initially released by the Steelers this spring before being signed back during training camp following an injury to reserve S Nate Meadors.

Cleveland is dealing with safety injuries of their own. Starter Grant Delpit is in concussion protocol, while starter/rotational player Ronnie Hickman has an ankle injury. Neither practiced Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Elliott’s most expensive playing time came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. That year, he appeared in eight games and recorded 12 tackles.