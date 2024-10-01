Broderick Jones ‘Took A Step Back’ Against Colts, Former Steelers OL Trai Essex Believes

After being inserted into the starting lineup again at right tackle in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, things were looking up for second-year Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Against the Chargers, Jones was solid as both a run blocker and in pass protection, holding up well against a tough Chargers pass rush.

But in Week 4 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, Jones had some issues. He was charged with one sack allowed and three pressures given up, grading out at a 42.6 overall in pass protection from Pro Football Focus. That worst among the offensive linemen who played in the game for the Steelers.

For former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex, who appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Tuesday, Jones took a clear step back in Week 4 after a good performance the previous week. Now, things will be even more difficult moving forward for Jones with the loss of veteran right guard James Daniels.

“I thought he played better against the Chargers. I think everybody saw that he came out with an attitude, and I think he had a chip on the shoulder coming out with something to prove. He’s been reading the criticism, and I think he’s taken it to heart. I thought he took a step back in this Colts game,” Essex said of Jones, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “They were gonna get their backup defensive end and they got some pressure on him. I think it’s getting to him, the criticism and all the noise talking about how poor he is playing.

“So I thought you took a step back after having a pretty good game against the Chargers. So he has to clean some stuff up ’cause we need him. This is going to be a young o-line moving forward.”

Against the Colts, Jones had some issues with Indianapolis backup defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

The former Vanderbilt standout was in the lineup due to an injury to Kwity Paye, and to his credit, he took advantage. Odeyingbo generated a game-high seven pressures, moving around the defensive front. His sack on the afternoon came against Jones, and even the first-quarter sack from Isaiah Land that was negated by a roughing the passer penalty was on Jones.

It wasn’t a good performance for the 2023 first-round pick. He had some moments in the run game but did take a step back in pass protection, which is rather concerning.

After the game, things became more concerning as Jones took to social media and responded to fans who were criticizing him. Though he didn’t say anything malicious, him being on Twitter after the loss and responding to a handful of fans wasn’t the best look.

As Essex said, it seems like the outside noise is getting to him, and he’s taking it to heart. That’s never a good sign.

Now, without Daniels next to him, things will be even more difficult for Jones. He will have to step up as a key leader on the right side, where either rookie Mason McCormick or second-year pro Spencer Anderson will be next to him, neither of whom bring much experience to the table, both overall and at right guard.

It was a step back in Week 4, but Jones has a chance to bounce back in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. Hopefully he seizes upon that opportunity and bounces back in a big way. The Steelers need him to.