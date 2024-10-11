Broderick Jones Talks ‘Different Energy’ Russell Wilson Brings To Practice

The Justin Fields versus Russell Wilson debate has been talked about from just about every angle going back to March when both were brought into the franchise within a week of each other. But often overlooked is the leadership component of playing the position. Physical talents, making all the throws, and the actual mechanical part of football is obviously important, but how the guys respond to a quarterback in the huddle and in the meeting room goes a long way.

Wilson, now in his NFL 13th season, carries with him a certain presence that can only be acquired through years of experience. Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and he is very likely to be strongly considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That brings a certain pedigree to the Steelers’ offense that can’t be measured.

Broderick Jones talked about the different feeling of having Wilson back at practice after practice on Friday.

“It’s always just a different energy between Russ and Justin,” Jones said in a video on the Steelers’ website. “Just ’cause Russ been doing it so long, you know? So when he comes in, he has a little swagger about himself and it just rubs off. Justin, he’s gonna go out there and play lights out though, so at the end of the day, either way I feel like both of ’em are ready and prepared to do whatever needs to be for us to get the job done…You definitely feel a different momentum or shift just because of the two different type of play styles they have.”

He was careful to give both quarterbacks their due, especially with Fields scheduled to be the starting quarterback on Sunday with Wilson being announced as the likely backup. But you can tell that there is something a little extra that the players get when Wilson is in the huddle.

Fields talked about the difference between their two leadership styles on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast a couple weeks ago. He said he prefers a more individual approach, going to players one-on-one, while Wilson is more high-energy and vocal to the whole group. Both styles have their merit, but they are distinctly different all the same.

Pat Freiermuth spoke about how the players rallied around Fields pretty quickly after seeing him at training camp, and I think the 3-2 start has helped the cohesion of the unit with him as the starter. But if the Steelers find themselves in need of a spark in Week 6, or otherwise down the road, inserting Wilson for that “different momentum” that Jones described could go a long way.