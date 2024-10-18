Broderick Jones ‘Can’t Wait’ To Face Draft Classmate Will McDonald IV: ‘Gotta Have That Kill Mentality’

It was widely understood before the 2023 NFL Draft that the New York Jets were after an offensive tackle. They had brought Aaron Rodgers into the organization, and their tackle position was a mess. With Paris Johnson Jr. and Darnell Wright already off the board, the Steelers traded picks with the New England Patriots to leapfrog the Jets and take Broderick Jones at No. 14 overall.

The tackle class in 2023 wasn’t nearly as deep as 2024, so that left the Jets with no great option to address their biggest need. They instead drafted EDGE Will McDonald IV one pick after the Steelers snagged Jones. He got off to a slow start in his rookie season but has turned into one of the most productive pass rushers in the league in Year 2. With seven sacks, McDonald is tied for the second-most in the league.

With McDonald playing primarily on the left side of the defense, he will be mostly facing off against Jones.

Jones was asked if he remembers the circumstances surrounding his draft selection and the rumors of him likely going to New York with the very next pick had the Steelers not traded up for him.

“I don’t really remember nothing about that draft day, honestly,” Jones said in a video on the Steelers’ website. “I did hear about the moving up and all that, but I don’t — he’s in the league just like me. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to go up against him ’cause I like to challenge myself going against better pass rushers and stuff like that.

“I just gotta have that kill mentality when I go out there on the field and just continue to do what I do, play my game.”

I had the pleasure of watching McDonald in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl during that draft year, and he was easily the most intriguing pass rusher in attendance. He has a creative style to his play where he strings together different moves, and his entire game is built off his unnatural level of bend around the edge. He was giving basically every tackle at the Senior Bowl issues, including Dawand Jones, on the first day of practice.

Broderick Jones’ play has been a little up and down this season, and this will be the most productive guy he has faced yet, though last week against Maxx Crosby was certainly a great test. With Zach Frazier out of the lineup with an ankle injury, guys like Jones really need to step up to make sure the offensive line can keep it together. Especially with Russell Wilson likely to get his first start in Black and Gold.