Breer: Steelers ‘Still Preparing Justin Fields To Start,’ Against Raiders — And Maybe Beyond

Through five weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a bevy of questions surrounding their quarterback position. First, Russell Wilson was the starter. Then, he got hurt and Justin Fields became the starter. Fields played well to begin the season, but he had an underwhelming performance last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Wilson is getting healthier and could take back the starting job. However, insider Albert Breer believes Fields will be under center Sunday when the Steelers visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

“They’re still preparing Justin Fields to start,” Breer said Thursday on Fox’s show, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe. “As I’ve told you guys all along, there’s a sentiment in that building to stick with Justin Fields, and there’s a sentiment in that building that Justin Fields is the best option for the team right now.

“Arthur Smith feels really good about where he and the offensive staff have gotten Fields and where they’re going with Fields now, and how much better he can get over the next couple of months.”

That information is drastically different compared to some of the other things coming out about Wilson and Fields. Lately, it’s felt like Wilson has gained a lot of momentum. Speculation has been flying around that he could return to the starting lineup as soon as this week. That seems unlikely, especially if what Breer is saying is true.

It has been reported that Arthur Smith has a good relationship with Fields, and that he’s enjoyed coaching him. That lines up with what Breer is stating here. Overall, Fields has looked much better than he did with the Chicago Bears. He’s been better as a passer although he did struggle in the Steelers’ last game.

Fields’ mobility also probably fits better with Smith’s offense. The Steelers have put an emphasis on the run game, and Fields has been a huge part of that. He hasn’t had an incredible day rushing yet, but he has been efficient and effective. He has the only rushing touchdowns for the Steelers this year, after all.

We’ll see if Fields can lead the Steelers’ offense to a good game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders’ defense isn’t great, and it’s missing some key pieces. The Steelers should be able to move the ball well. If they don’t, and Fields has another subpar performance, the door could be open for Wilson to return. It seems like this situation is fluid and could constantly change.