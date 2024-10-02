Brandt: Pittsbugh ‘Would Not Be The Place’ For Davante Adams To Thrive Because Of Justin Fields

Here we go again. The Pittsburgh Steelers usually aren’t involved in trade rumors surrounding high-profile players, but that’s changed this year. This summer, they were a heavy contender for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Being on that rollercoaster was not fun, but it seems like they’re back on another ride. They’re reportedly interested in trading for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, but analyst Kyle Brandt believes Pittsburgh would be a bad fit for Adams.
“[Adams] also values classic quarterbacks, and he would not be having one in Justin Fields,” Brandt said Wednesday on Good Morning Football Overtime. “If [Adams] wants the ball a lot, if he wants big opportunities like he had with [Aaron] Rodgers or early with [Derek] Carr, this would not be the place. You’re gonna win there, but you’re not gonna get a lot of stats.”
That’s a bold declaration from Brandt, who seems to not believe in Fields throwing the ball. Adams has been one of the best receivers in the league for years now, but he’s struggled recently with the Raiders because of their messy quarterback situation. It seems Brandt believes Adams wants to go somewhere he can maximize his own value.
It’s unclear if that’s true, but if it is, Fields wouldn’t be the problem for him with the Steelers. Fields may not be a traditional pocket passer like Rodgers or Carr, but he does not lack arm talent. Accuracy has been the question with him, and he’s seemed to tighten that up with the Steelers. He’s made several impressive throws this year when given the chance.
Really, the only thing that would hold Adams back would be the Steelers’ offensive philosophy. Through four games, they’ve made it clear that they want to be a run-first offense. They haven’t given Fields many opportunities to cut it loose. In recent weeks though, that has changed slightly.
In Week 4, the Steelers couldn’t do anything right to start the game. They fell behind quickly, and therefore, they turned to Fields to bring them back. He almost delivered too. He had one horrible turnover, but after that, he led three straight touchdown drives. Fields made several big-time throws and used his legs to almost win the game for the Steelers.
If the Steelers did trade for Adams, they wouldn’t just use him as a blocker. With the six-time Pro Bowler and George Pickens, they’d likely open up their passing game a little more. Imagine what that comeback against the Indianapolis Colts would’ve looked like with Adams on the field for the Steelers.
Brandt is correct that Fields isn’t a “classic” quarterback, but not every great passer has to fit that mold anymore. Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen all probably wouldn’t be classified as classic quarterbacks. However, they’ve all had success as passers in the NFL. Saying Pittsburgh wouldn’t be a good fit for Adams because of Fields just isn’t true. There are better arguments to be made against Adams being with the Steelers.