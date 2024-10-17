‘Best Defensive Line In Football, Period’: ESPN Analyst Believes Steelers’ Front Provides Edge Over Jets

The New York Jets got a lot better on paper this week thanks to the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, pairing the All-Pro receiver back with his former teammate in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On paper, the Jets look incredible offensively with Rodgers, Davante Adams, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Problem is, their offensive line is poor, which could really hinder New York.

That is especially true in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have quite the dominant defensive front.

For ESPN’s Benjamin Solak, who appeared on the Mina Kimes Show Thursday, the Steelers have the best defensive line in football, and it’s not particularly close. And that group will give the Steelers the edge in primetime against the Jets.

“It’s the best defensive line in football. It is. Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and second-year player Keeanu Benton, who looks delightful, and Montravius Adams, a defensive tackle. And then on the edge it is Alex Highsmith with T.J. Watt. And then Nick Herbig, who’s kind of their third down ringer,” Solak said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “It is the best defensive line in football, period. They’re such a headache in terms of depth. And then they have T.J. Watt also.

“And there’s just no way to handle all of that consistently. It’s amazing.”

It certainly profiles as the best defensive line in football, that’s for sure.

Early in the season, that defensive line is dominating more often than not. Whether it’s rushing the passer or stopping the run, the group is playing very well. It helps having a healthy, dominant Cameron Heyward back to his All-Pro form once again after a tough 2023 season marred by injury.

With Heyward back to his usual self, that’s allowed guys like Larry Ogunjobi and Keeanu Benton to feast on one-on-one matchups in the trenches, creating pressure on the interior. With Watt on the outside, too, that’s allowed guys like Highsmith and Herbig — when healthy — to have productive days off the edge.

On Sunday night against the Jets, they’ll get to go against an offensive line that has struggled to protect Rodgers. Through the first six games of the season, the Jets have allowed 56 pressures and 11 sacks. Having a hobbled Rodgers back there, too, dealing with an ankle injury, and having both starting tackles on the injury report, isn’t a good sign for the Jets.

Thanks to their defensive front, the Steelers have the upper hand on Sunday night and should be able to create pressure and cause havoc for the Jets’ offense, even one with all those playmakers.